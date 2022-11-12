Read full article on original website
Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Tavares, Murray, Rielly & Matthews
In what might have been one of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ best games of the season, they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road by a score of 5-2. The win is a bit of revenge for the 4-2 loss the team suffered at the same hands of this team last week.
2 Pittsburgh Penguins’ Trade Targets as Goaltending Needs Arise
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a save. The team sits with a 6-6-3 record after the first 15 games and one of the biggest factors is their goaltending. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith have yet to find their games and management is going to keep a close eye on what other options are out there should the Penguins’ current tandem continue to provide mediocre play.
5 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Win Over the Canadiens
What a run it’s been, and it hasn’t ended yet. The New Jersey Devils began their swing of Eastern Canada with a resounding 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens to extend their winning streak to 10 games. They now sit at 13-3 on the season ahead of a highly-anticipated showdown against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night. Here are five takeaways and some quick hits from the Devils’ latest win.
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
Calgary Flames Should Avoid Trading for Josh Anderson
The Calgary Flames are searching for a scoring winger. That won’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the team, as general manager (GM) Brad Treliving harped on it throughout training camp, and plenty of media have let it be known that he is continuing to survey the market in hopes of landing one. While there were no direct names linked in the early stages, that has now changed, as Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens is believed to be of interest.
Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.
Panthers Will Need Tkachuk to Control His Gritty Game
The Florida Panthers are off to a decent start with a 7-5-1 record. Of course, everyone has been doing their part to get better, but one of the biggest pieces to help the team has been forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames.
Golden Knights’ Power Play Struggles Lead to Loss Against Sharks
The Vegas Golden Knights are now in the midst of their first losing streak of the 2022-23 NHL season after losing 5-2 to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, bringing their record to 13-4-0. After having their nine-game winning streak broken on Saturday, Nov. 8 against the St. Louis Blues, which included a perfect 5-0 record on the road, they have yet to get back in the win column.
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Report: Tverberg, Moldenhauer & Hildeby’s Growth
As the big club, Toronto Maple Leafs, begin to turn the tide on an ugly October, their prospects from around other leagues continue to pique the interest of the team’s brass and fanbase. Players like Matthew Knies and Ty Voit continue to produce in their respective leagues while the team’s goaltending prospects have also made noise around the globe.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sharks, Senators, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Mike Grier of the San Jose Sharks acknowledged that he will listen to trade offers on Erik Karlsson. Meanwhile, one analyst suggests the Edmonton Oilers need to place a priority on acquiring a defenseman. The Ottawa Senators are a popular team among opposing NHL...
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Depth Scoring, McAvoy, Krejci, Smith & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There certainly were a lot more ups than downs for the Boston Bruins...
Blue Jackets’ Bemstrom Needs to Take Advantage of Opportunity
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been dealing with a number of injuries, with a list that only continues to get longer. As a result, players who have fallen out of the everyday lineup are getting opportunities to show that they belong. Some players like Brendan Gaunce are looking to regain status around the NHL, while others like Emil Bemstrom look to show management that they made the right call by drafting him.
3 Sharks Players Off to Surprising Starts this Season
The 2022-23 season has been a mixed bag for the San Jose Sharks. Through the first 17 games, they have managed to put up five wins, nine losses, and three overtime losses for 13 points. Despite a few games looking like they should have gone the Sharks’ way, a few blown leads and late collapses set the team back to seventh in the Pacific Division. However, while the overall team success has been mediocre at best, the roster has had a few surprises.
Kraken 3 Up, 3 Down: Jones, Tanev, Faceoffs and More
Welcome to this edition of our Seattle Kraken 3 Ups, 3 Downs column. In this series, we look at some of the highs and lows of Seattle’s recent play. From the play of prospects to storylines surrounding the NHL franchise, The Hockey Writers is your go-to place for all things Kraken.
3 Oilers Who May Need to Be Traded to Add Vladimir Tarasenko
The Edmonton Oilers have some cap space to work with and need a top-six forward with Evander Kane out long-term. It may get tricky when he returns to play in roughly 3-4 months, but that’s a long time to wait without reinforcements. Among the swirling rumours of players the...
Canadiens Prospect Report: Engstrom, Dichow & Europe
The Montreal Canadiens have prospects at different levels of development playing across several leagues around the globe. The focus of this prospect report will be those prospects playing in Europe. The Habs are also taking advantage of the extended period allowed to sign players to an entry-level contract (ELC) by drafting European players who don’t need to be signed in the two-year time frame that Canadian Hockey League players must be signed.
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from Petes & Knights
Through the first quarter of the 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the Windsor Spitfires have been able to find consistent success. However, there have been stumbling blocks along the way and this past weekend may have been the biggest one so far. While they came away with two points, they also found there’s plenty to learn.
4 Scoring Forwards the Flames Should Target in a Trade
The Calgary Flames have struggled as a whole this season. Their goaltending and defence are bound to get better, and the Flames can’t do much about those positions, regardless. The one area they can upgrade is at forward, where they need scoring. They sit 21st in the league in goals-per-game average with 2.93 and haven’t received contributions from many players expected to produce.
Islanders Weekly: Third-Period Heroics Cover up Inconsistencies
The New York Islanders sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division, and third in the Eastern Conference, as of Nov. 16. But that doesn’t really tell the whole story of a team with high internal expectations and wildly inconsistent external expectations of where they’d be at the season’s end. When they’ve played well and worked within their new identity as a resilient, veteran group, the results prove last season was a fluke. On the other hand, when they’ve simply not shown up, like in recent losses to the Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes, it leaves many shaking their head. Their third-period heroics, and great goaltending, however, have covered up some of those inconsistencies.
