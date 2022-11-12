Jeanie orchestrates a conference between all of the siblings and then lists her perceived grievances and slights. She cuts Gloria down to size: “Daddy got kids all over Georgia and he can remember most of them, but never little Gloria,” she says, “and now that he’s dying, you can’t even talk to him, because he don’t even know who you are.” Her voice drops down to a quiver: “Y’all have always hated me ever since we were kids … because I’m light-skinned!” Her siblings immediately rebuff and ridicule her, especially her darker-skinned sister Pearl, who says, “I bet you won’t be complaining about being light-skinned-ed if the cops came down there.” Jeanie interprets the rejoinder as a challenge, calling law enforcement to demand a welfare check on her sister and father. Later she demands that both her nephews be arrested for not assisting her efforts.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO