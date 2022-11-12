Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Adopt A Senior Pet Month is celebrated during November, reminding people of older cats and dogs that are in shelters and waiting to be adopted. Emily Witt, a volunteer at Franklin County Humane Society, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the benefits of adopting a senior dog or cat, and why there are senior animals available at the shelter.
WXII 12
Cone Health's MedCenter for Women hosts third Brito Food Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health's Dr. Miguel and Denese Brito Nutrition and Education Center needs your help in aiding the community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Given now with our economy and our inflation, it’s important for people to have access to food and be able to feel okay," said Sheneka Foskey, the program manager for the MedCenter for Women's Brito Food Program, "They are able to come in and get the things that they need, especially around the holidays with Thanksgiving around the corner.”
WXII 12
Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
High Point organizations work to get Thanksgiving meals to families in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With grocery prices up from a year ago, the cost of buying a Thanksgiving meal is hitting families a lot harder this year. Despite inflation and rising food costs, organizations and local churches that feed hundreds and even thousands for the holiday plan to continue the tradition. “As far as […]
wfmynews2.com
Walls of Love offers people free items in Greensboro
The Walls of Love campaign made its way to south Davie and East Washington Street. It's part of a national effort and UNCG and NC State students made it happen here.
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
WSLS
WSLS starts new holiday initiative with Salvation Army Angel Tree program
The holidays are here, and it is time to spread some cheer!. WSLS 10 is getting into the spirit through a new initiative partnering with Salvation Army Angel Tree programs in the area, which kicks off this Wednesday. The 10 News family will take you through everything you need to...
WXII 12
Marine Toys for Tots campaign underway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The marine Toys for Tots campaign is kicking into gear. The organization says they need volunteers to help serve more than 15,000 children. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is helping them identify those in need. "We can't do world peace, but we can bring a smile...
My Fox 8
Do you have space for an energetic, loving boy?
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An energetic boy who loves everyone is looking for a safe home!. Pedro has called the Davidson County Animal Shelter home for too long. He’s a super sweet boy who needs an active family and maybe another dog to play with. He loves everyone he meets.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro neighborhood puts up Christmas light balls to help people in need
The Christmas light balls in Greensboro’s Sunset Hills neighborhood have become a yearly attraction. The community uses it as a way to feed people around the Triad.
Thanksgiving 2022: List of restaurants open or offering carryout on Thanksgiving
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't feel like cooking all day for Thanksgiving? You can still get a delicious Turkey Day meal! Here's a list of Greensboro area restaurants doing Thanksgiving 2022 dinners - dine-in, carryout, or both. If you would like your restaurant to be included in this list, please email details to webteam@wfmy.com.
WXII 12
What to do at Reynolda this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
Missing bracelet found: A mother was devastated after losing the ashes of her baby
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons mother lost something very special to her heart last Tuesday and now she is more than grateful it's back with her. Monday, Morgan Clodfelter was reunited with a trinket that has a significant meaning to her. It holds a portion of her baby's ashes...
Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
WXII 12
Mother finds missing bracelet with baby's ashes in it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Davidson County woman whose terror shook people's hearts finally got her happy ending. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. "I said God just bring it to me, I need...
WBTM
Danville Parks and Recreations ‘Luminary Trail’ to Return
Danville Parks and Recreation is helping people get in the holiday spirit by hosting the Luminary Trail on Friday Dec 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The route will be on the Riverwalk Trail from Main Street Plaza (the fountain) to The Community Market with festive luminaries lining the path.
Road closed after crash with injuries in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A street in Greensboro is closed following a crash with injuries Tuesday night, according to police. Officer said the 2900 block of Patterson Street is closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to South Holden Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of...
wakg.com
MHC Warming Center Needs Volunteers for Wednesday and Thursday Night
The Martinsville and Henry County Warming Center is seeking volunteers for Wednesday and Thursday night. Temperatures both nights are expected to drop below freezing and the center is in need of overnight volunteers so they can stay open. In a Facebook post the center said that when they have to...
Pharmacy in Oak Ridge robbed over weekend
OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A pharmacy in Oak Ridge was broken into overnight this weekend. The manager told FOX8 it was not the only place that was hit. The front door of Crossroads Pharmacy is boarded up, and the glass door behind it is completely shattered. No one was there when the break-in happened, […]
Yadkinville gun store broken into second time, suspects came through ceiling
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun shop that was broken into on Halloween has been robbed again. Employees say that just before 3 a.m. people broke into the shop and took over two dozen guns. They were broken into on Halloween when suspects rammed a car into the front of the store and took several […]
