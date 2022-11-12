ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

WDBJ7.com

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Adopt A Senior Pet Month is celebrated during November, reminding people of older cats and dogs that are in shelters and waiting to be adopted. Emily Witt, a volunteer at Franklin County Humane Society, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the benefits of adopting a senior dog or cat, and why there are senior animals available at the shelter.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Cone Health's MedCenter for Women hosts third Brito Food Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health's Dr. Miguel and Denese Brito Nutrition and Education Center needs your help in aiding the community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Given now with our economy and our inflation, it’s important for people to have access to food and be able to feel okay," said Sheneka Foskey, the program manager for the MedCenter for Women's Brito Food Program, "They are able to come in and get the things that they need, especially around the holidays with Thanksgiving around the corner.”
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Marine Toys for Tots campaign underway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The marine Toys for Tots campaign is kicking into gear. The organization says they need volunteers to help serve more than 15,000 children. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is helping them identify those in need. "We can't do world peace, but we can bring a smile...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

Do you have space for an energetic, loving boy?

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An energetic boy who loves everyone is looking for a safe home!. Pedro has called the Davidson County Animal Shelter home for too long. He’s a super sweet boy who needs an active family and maybe another dog to play with. He loves everyone he meets.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

What to do at Reynolda this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Mother finds missing bracelet with baby's ashes in it

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Davidson County woman whose terror shook people's hearts finally got her happy ending. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. "I said God just bring it to me, I need...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTM

Danville Parks and Recreations ‘Luminary Trail’ to Return

Danville Parks and Recreation is helping people get in the holiday spirit by hosting the Luminary Trail on Friday Dec 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The route will be on the Riverwalk Trail from Main Street Plaza (the fountain) to The Community Market with festive luminaries lining the path.
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Road closed after crash with injuries in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A street in Greensboro is closed following a crash with injuries Tuesday night, according to police. Officer said the 2900 block of Patterson Street is closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to South Holden Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Pharmacy in Oak Ridge robbed over weekend

OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A pharmacy in Oak Ridge was broken into overnight this weekend. The manager told FOX8 it was not the only place that was hit. The front door of Crossroads Pharmacy is boarded up, and the glass door behind it is completely shattered. No one was there when the break-in happened, […]
OAK RIDGE, NC

