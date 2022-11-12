ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Passenger with box cutter forces Tampa-bound flight’s diversion to Atlanta, airline says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elEcD_0j8hrT8u00

ATLANTA — A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing Friday night at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a passenger was spotted with a weapon.

A Frontier spokesperson confirmed to WSB-TV that the flight was en route to Tampa, Florida, from Cincinnati.

A fellow passenger spotted the individual holding a box cutter, the TV station reported.

In an email to The New York Times, Frontier spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz confirmed that the armed passenger was taken into custody by Atlanta police after landing.

Meanwhile, Hartsfield-Jackson spokesperson Tim Turner told the newspaper that the male passenger, who has not been identified publicly, had been threatening to stab passengers and crew members on the airplane.

Authorities found the box cutter in the man’s possession after he was taken into custody, Turner added.

Box cutters were prohibited on flights amid a widespread security overhaul after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when four domestic flights were commandeered by members of Al Qaeda wielding box cutters, the Times reported.

No injuries were reported, WSB reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Officials at Georgia airport find destructive giant snail in luggage

ATLANTA — Officials at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, say they found a destructive giant snail in some luggage. According to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an alert Beagle and the Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport found a Giant African Snail in a traveler’s luggage.
ATLANTA, GA
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy