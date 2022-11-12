Sanders in Relief, and OSU Defense Leads Cowboys to Win Over Iowa State

Oklahoma State’s football team got a boost off the bench from Spencer Sanders, and the OSU defense forced five turnovers to help the Cowboys beat Iowa State 20-14 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday.

Gunnar Gundy got the start at quarterback with Spencer Sanders continuing to nurse his injured shoulder.

Sanders did get in the game for one play when Gundy’s helmet came off, then returned late in the third quarter to try to jump start a sluggish OSU offense.

Sanders did just that, leading OSU to the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and going 9-for-13 passing for 84 yards.

The game started with three straight possessions ending in punts, two by Oklahoma State.

Iowa State turned it over on their second possession, as Deon Silas had the ball knocked out by Kendall Daniels and Kody Walterscheid recovered for OSU at the 39-yard line.

On the Cowboys’ ensuing possession, OSU faced a fourth and 1, but Zach Middleton was tackled for a loss of two at the ISU 42-yard line and the Cyclones took over on downs.

The Cyclones were moving the ball on the ensuing possession, but Hunter Dekkers had his pass deflected and then intercepted by Daniels, who returned it 12 yards to the OSU 27-yard line.

The Cowboys had to punt after five downs, but Iowa State gave it right back for their third turnover, with Jabar Muhammad intercepting Dekkers at the Cyclone 28-yard line.

From there, OSU gained just eight yards, but got a 37-yard field goal from Tanner Brown to put the Pokes up 3-0 with 12:10 to play in the second quarter.

After an Iowa State punt, OSU had to punt as well, but Logan Ward had his punt blocked by the Cyclones’ Darien Porter, who also caught it after it popped up high in the air, and ISU took over on the Cowboys’ 9-yard line.

Three plays later, Dekkers passed in the back of the end zone to Sean Shaw, who made a leaping catch for a four-yard touchdown to give Iowa State a 7-3 lead with 7:22 to play in the second quarter.

Dekkers was 28-for-42 for 274 yards with the touchdown and three interceptions.

It took OSU just two plays to answer, with Gundy passing deep to John Paul Richardson for an 83-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys the 10-7 lead with 6:31 to play in the first half.

After a Cyclones’ punt, Gundy had a deep pass intercepted by Beau Freyler, who returned it 18 yards.

With an OSU penalty tacked on, ISU took over at the OSU 30-yard line.

The Cowboy defense held, and Cyclone kicker Jace Gilbert missed a 41-yard field goal attempt wide left with 36 seconds left in the first half.

Iowa State got the ball to start the second half and went 75 yards in six plays to regain the lead.

On the first play of the half, Hunter Dekkers passed to Dimitri Stanley for a gain of 37.

Jirehl Brock finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to put ISU on top 14-10 with 12:39 to play in the third quarter.

OSU had to punt on the ensuing possession, and then Iowa State gave it back on their fourth turnover.

Dekkers completed a pass to Shaw, who was hit by Korie Black and the fumble was recovered by Nathan Latu at the OSU 23-yard line.

The two teams exchanged punts, then OSU turned it over, as Gundy had a pass he was trying to throw away intercepted by T.J. Tampa at the ISU 49-yard line.

Gundy was done for the day after that, going 5-for-12 passing for 103 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown.

The Cyclones gave it back on the next play, as Jason Taylor intercepted Dekkers and returned it 17 yards to the Iowa State 46.

Sanders returned at quarterback for OSU, but the Cowboys had to punt.

Iowa State punted back, and then Sanders led OSU on an eight-play, 63-yard drive to take the lead.

Sanders passed to a wide open Jaden Nixon for a 14-yard touchdown to give OSU a 17-14 lead with 9:18 to play.

After an exchange of punts, Iowa State went for it on 4th and 1 from their own 25-yard line, but Kendal Daniels tackled Dekkers for loss of one and OSU took over on the Cyclones’ 24-yard line.

The Cowboys couldn’t move the ball and Brown kicked a 40-yard field goal to put OSU up 20-14 with 4:19 to play.

Iowa State got the ball back and marched to the OSU 23-yard line, but on 4th and 10, Dekkers was sacked by Collin Oliver to clinch the the win for the Cowboys.

OSU was just 1-for-14 on third down conversions, and gained just 244 total yards.

OSU has won 14 straight home games.

The Cowboys have won nine of the last 11 meetings against Iowa State.

The Cowboys improved to 7-3 on the season overall, 4-3 in Big 12 play, and will visit Oklahoma next Saturday with kickoff to be announced later.

