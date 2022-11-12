Read full article on original website
WSAW
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, you’re going to have to look to streaming platforms instead of your local broadcast channels to do so. Formerly owned by NFL Network, this year marks the first season...
Packers Fans Are Not Happy With Matt LaFleur On Sunday
Green Bay Packers fans are turning some of their frustrations on head coach Matt LaFleur this afternoon. The Packers, losers of five-straight games, are in a battle with the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, but currently trail 21-14 in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. The main complaint that fans. right now...
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Major Change The Green Bay Packers Must Make Immediately
Coming into 2022, there were Super Bowl aspirations for the Green Bay Packers, but a lot has gone awry for the team. Alas, they were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, handing them their first loss in franchise history when leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Look: Cowboys Fans Furious With Photo Of Missed Penalty
Cowboys fans aren't taking Sunday evening's loss against the Green Bay Packers well. One top account on Twitter (Cowboys Nation) tweeted out a photo of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb getting interfered with by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. A penalty was not called. The Cowboys went on to lose in overtime...
Jimmy Johnson uses this one key word to describe Dallas Cowboys success this season
The two-time Super Bowl champion says the Cowboys have something that championship teams need.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys-Vikings Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Vikings host the Cowboys this Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are small home underdogs despite leading the NFC North and being tied for the NFL’s best record. The game total at SI Sportsbook has been set at 47.5. The Cowboys have been one of the NFL’s better defensive units,...
WFAA
The Vent: Cowboys blow another opportunity with loss to Packers
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys exited the bye week with a chance to improve to 7-2 and put the nail in the coffin of an old nemesis. That’s not how things played out however, as the Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in overtime at Lambeau Field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Coach Ron Rivera Says Momentum Will Play Role in Commanders QB Decision
After comments last week many media members came into Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera's Tuesday press conference hoping to gain some insight into the team's looming quarterback decision. Everyone wants to know: Will it be Taylor Heinicke, winner of three of the last four games? Or will it be Carson...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 XFL Quarterback List Includes a Number of Former College Stars
As the third edition of the XFL is slated to begin in nearly three months, some familiar faces will be part of the spring football league. Tuesday kicked off Day 1 of a three-day XFL draft process in which each of the eight teams announced their two quarterbacks for when the season starts on Feb. 18. Some of college football’s former stars like former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, Florida’s Deondre Francois, (Tennessee, Houston and Central Michigan’s Quinten Dormady and Pittsburgh and James Madison’s Ben DiNucci will grace the field for one of the XFL teams in the spring.
