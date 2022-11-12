ADA, Okla. (AP) — A 27-year-old Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a pastor at the request of the pastor's wife. Kahlil Square pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of David Evans in Ada. After he was sentenced Tuesday, Square said he is sorry and that he hopes Evans' family can forgive him. Evans' wife, Kristie Evans, pleaded guilty to murder in April saying she asked Square to kill her husband he abused her for years. She said he forced her to have sex with other men while he watched.

ADA, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO