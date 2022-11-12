Gumbs set to stay home after inking to play with Texas State

San Marcos’ Kaden Gumbs signed his letter of intent to play for Texas State. Above, Gumbs signs his LOI during a ceremony surrounded by friends and family. Courtesy photo

While most athletes would rather move away from home, Kaden Gumbs believes home is the best place to be.

Gumbs made it official Thursday as the senior standout signed the dotted line to continue his basketball career in San Marcos by going the Interstate 35 divide to play for the hometown Texas State Bobcats.

“It’s a great feeling,” Gumbs said of his signing ceremony. “The turnout was great. It felt like I had the whole city behind me.”

Head Boys Basketball Coach Dan Miller also felt that Texas State was the best place for Gumbs to be as the Bobcats offered “everything he loves.”

“I’m really happy for him,” Miller said. “Kaden loves three things, basketball, family and the city of San Marcos. The fact he can play basketball in front of his family for four more years in San Marcos for a great coaching staff at Texas State who has a winning program makes me and our staff happy for Kaden. He had a lot of opportunities to attend other places but he felt the most wanted and the most connected at Texas State which is the most important thing.”

Not only did Texas State fit everything Gumbs wanted, the Bobcats were also the first team to reach out to him.

“In the summer of my sophomore year, I had zero offers,” Gumbs said. “We went up to TABC and Texas State made me my first official offer. From that day they never lost contact with me. They were able to build a relationship with me and I’m big on building relationships. I’m also big on trust and if I can trust you, I know you are right for me. Coach Johnson and the rest of the coaching staff never gave up on me. They tried to come to every practice, every game, and just anything they could come to.”

Miller’s relationship with Texas State head coach Terrence Johnson made him feel comfortable that Gumbs was going to be in good hands.

“I have known TJ for a long time,” Miller said. “When he gives you his word, it means something. He gave his word that Kaden was his guy and that he was the number one target in this year’s class regardless of position. For him to want Kaden like that makes me extremely happy.”

That relationship also blossomed between Johnson and Gumbs.

“It was very big to me,” Gumbs said. “Not a whole lot of people can do that. Just them being able to do that meant a whole lot to me … The relationship we’ve had is something I’ve never had before in a coach. To have that was just ‘Wow, I know I want to come here’.”

Gumbs knows having his family being able to drive a very short distance to come see him play is a “very good thing.”

“It’s very cool,” Gumbs said. “I don’t live that far down the road. I couldn’t leave my family. To put it in perspective, I love my family and I want them to be able to come to every game compared to if I would have played out of state where they would have to jump on an airplane to come see me play. Now that I’m going to school right down the road, it’s just a quick little drive.”

Now Gumbs can’t wait to start with Texas State.

“I’m very excited,” Gumbs said. “I can’t wait to get ready for the summer and the offseason with the Bobcats.”