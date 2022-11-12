Read full article on original website
Did Mohamed Al-Fayed Really Hire Edward VIII's Valet as Portrayed in 'The Crown' Season 5?
The Crown, though primarily a lavish and at times fictionalized record of the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times, often shifts focus from the main characters in the show to chronicle the life of the royal staff members. King George VI’s equerry, Captain Peter Townsend (played by Timothy Dalton in Season 5), was one of the first non-royal characters to enjoy a rather exclusive time on screen, thanks to his tragic romance with Princess Margaret (played by Lesley Manville in Season 5).
'The Crown' Season 5: The Real History of the "Tampongate" Scandal
Season 5 of The Crown picks up with the Royal Family in the 1990s as they deal with one of the biggest scandals in their history. Although the earlier seasons showed how the family dealt with a deadly fog, Princess Margaret’s marital issues, the Suez crisis, Margaret Thatcher’s (Gillian Anderson) controversial political positions, and the Falklands War, nothing could prepare them for the wave of media support in favor of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) following her separation from Prince Charles (Dominic West). Charles’ public reputation took a turn for the worse in 1993 when an embarrassing private phone call was leaked to the press.
'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki on the Significance of Princess Diana's "Revenge Dress"
Netflix’s royal period drama The Crown does an amazing job of bringing historical moments to life, and the amount of research that goes into the production of showrunner Peter Morgan's series is unfathomable. In Season 5, the task of authentically depicting the significant moments of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ (now King Charles III) life becomes more imperative as the 90s are quite fresh in audiences’ memory.
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil': Jan Broberg Talks Sitting Down With Robert Berchtold's Other Victim (EXCLUSIVE)
Content warning: This article mentions child sexual abuse. Peacock's haunting limited series A Friend of the Family is based on the real-life story of Jan Broberg, who was kidnapped and sexually abused multiple times in the 1970s by a trusted neighbor, Robert Berchtold. As a follow-up to the show's finale,...
Should 'House of the Dragon' Have Started Earlier in the Timeline?
Even after the conclusion of House of the Dragon, fans can't get enough of the show. However, discussions have turned hypothetical as fans discuss theories for upcoming seasons and now alternate ways the story could have been presented. In a recent interview, George RR Martin, author of Fire & Blood, which provided the basis for the show, revealed that there was some debate about when the series should start. This is no surprise as the book chronicles generations of the Targaryen dynasty, each with its own conflict, setting the stage for the next. Their connections make the story fluid, as one king's troubles are passed to the next in line. Context is important in the world Martin created, and, as such, it would make sense to include the history in House of the Dragon.
Who Is Rashid, Actually, in 'Interview with the Vampire'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has rightfully been lauded since its debut this past month. The TV series by creator Rolin Jones features the relationship between two vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in New Orleans. There’s much that’s been said about the show already; however, the final episode of Season 1 adds an interesting new wrinkle to this adaptation by revealing the true identity of Rashid (Assad Zaman).
‘Aftersun’ and the Childhood Memories Home Movies Can’t Capture
We as human beings typically record moments in our lives we want to remember. The good stuff, in other words. We don't take out the camera to capture people crying or suffering quiet forms of existentialism. We do it to remember birthday parties, theme park trips, and other happy memories we'll want to revisit. They’re time capsules meant to bring us joy we can rely on in the years to come. The world is so full of chaos that’s often impossible to comprehend. These kinds of controlled snapshots provide a reliable dose of serotonin and a way for us to feel like we have some sort of control over the world. We can now mold our visions of the past to be whatever we like.
'A Christmas Story Christmas': Peter Billingsley Discusses Reuniting With Original Cast After 40 Years
Ralphie, Flick, and Shwartz are returning once again! While most sequels tend to recast to cater to the time jump, A Christmas Story Christmas is bringing the cast back from the original 1983 feature. The story will follow our favorite characters into adulthood as Ralphie returns to his home on Cleveland Street. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peter Billingsley talks about reuniting with the cast after 40 years and elaborated on the themes of the modernized sequel of the holiday season classic A Christmas Story.
'Spoiler Alert': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
It’s the time of the year when Christmas films line up to premiere on the big screen. And among them is the upcoming romantic dramedy Spoiler Alert, which promises to make more than one viewer both laugh and weep. Based on the 2017 best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies written by Michael Ausiello, the movie is a biographical feature following the relationship between the author and his husband Kit Cowan. Ausiello wrote for TV Guide for nearly eight years, and later wrote and reported for Entertainment Weekly before launching his own site, TVLine. Cowan, on the other hand, was an experienced photographer.
'My Policeman' Wastes the Talent of Its Supporting Cast
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for My Policeman.My Policeman, which debuted on Amazon Prime last week and was directed by Michael Grandage, has received extensive criticism for its predictable script and melodramatic plot line, as well as the underconfidence of its leading man, Harry Styles. Styles plays closeted policeman Tom Burgess, who, trying to survive institutionalized homophobia in 1950s Brighton, marries schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin) to conceal his passionate love affair with art curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson). However, as Patrick's efforts to hold onto Tom become increasingly desperate and Tom's relationship with Marion unravels subsequently, the film suffers from its own foregone conclusion: Namely, Marion's lifelong feelings of guilt over her final, and successful, effort to sabotage her husband's homosexual affair.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Hits the Stage One Last Time
Everybody, fan yourselves down in the back of the room. Magic Mike is back, for one final gyrating, thrusting, oiled-up dance. Warner Bros. has just released the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third and final instalment in Channing Tatum's semi-autobiographical male stripper franchise. Tatum had originally given...
'Christmas With the Campbells' Trailer: Justin Long & Brittany Snow Star in Raunchy Holiday Rom-Com
Christmastime is almost here which means we’re about to get a gingerbread house full of new holiday films this season. One of the films to keep your eye out for is Christmas With the Campbells from director Clare Niederpruem (The Christmas Bow), co-writer Vince Vaughn, and stars Brittany Snow, Justin Long, and Alex Moffat. The adult-centric Christmas comedy releases in theaters and on AMC+ in early December. Now holiday fanatics have unwrapped the first trailer for the wacky romance thanks to RLJE Films.
'True Lies' Series Sets February Premiere Date at CBS
True Lies series inspired by director James Cameron’s 1994 hit action comedy of the same name has set a release date for next year, Deadline has reported. The series was initially ordered to pilot in February, last year, by CBS but was then delayed for further development. It comes from showrunner Matt Nix, who also wrote the pilot script, and director Anthony Hemingway, while Cameron serves as an executive producer. The series features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the leading roles in an ensemble cast.
From 'Camelot' to 'The Sword in the Stone': 10 Best King Arthur Movies
King Arthur and the stories surrounding his court have been popular for nearly 1,000 years, ever since Geoffrey of Monmouth wrote History of the KIngs of Britain. Whether Arthur was a real person has never been as important as the stories surrounding him; stories given a major boost by Sir Thomas Mallory's 15th century Le Morte d'Arthur.
