BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU football will close out the regular season at Texas A&M next Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced on Monday. LSU (8-2, 7-1 SEC) is coming off an ugly 13-10 win at Arkansas on Saturday. While the Tigers' offense stumbled, freshman linebacker Harold Perkins dominated the game despite playing with the flu. Perkins had four sacks and forced two fumbles, including the game-clinching forced fumble late in the fourth quarter.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO