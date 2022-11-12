Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Garage destroyed in fire in Marion early Wednesday morning, no one injured
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A garage is a total loss after a fire in Marion early Wednesday morning. Marion Fire responded to the fire in the 1100 block of west 8th Avenue around 1:20 am. When crews arrived, the detached garage was fully engulfed in flames and...
cbs2iowa.com
Fire damages vacant home in Cedar Rapids late Tuesday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a house was damaged in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night. It happened in the 200 block of 11th Street NW around 10:30 pm. Neighbors called Cedar Rapids Fire to report the fire. Firefighters found the fire on the...
cbs2iowa.com
Adorable Alert: Cedar Rapids K-9 Cop v. Snow
Cedar Rapids is seeing a bit of a snow day and the occassion isn't lost on Officer Bart. K-9 Officer Bart took full advantage for a little play time bell-sliding in the snow on Tuesday.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls Police make arrest from vehicle pursuit
On Tuesday the Cedar Falls Police Department arrested Tyler Timion, 53, from Waterloo and charged with him Operating while in intoxicated 3rd offense and Eluding. Police say they tried to stop Timion at 4:18 pm Tuesday afternoon on 15th street and Washington street, where he refused to pull over, because the vehicle had been involved in an accident in Waterloo, and fled from the scene.
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids elementary school paint front of snow plow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Students at Hoover Community School put the final touches on a new addition for the City of Cedar Rapids snow removal crews. The Mural Club at Hoover painted the front of a Cedar Rapids snowplow, which will be moving through the streets this winter. The...
cbs2iowa.com
One person seriously hurt after crash involving tractor in Dubuque County
FARLEY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash involving a tractor in Dubuque County. The crash happened Monday evening around 7:20 pm in the 7800 block of Farley Road. A car rear-ended a farm tractor pulling a manure spreader, which did...
1 dead, 1 injured in I-80 crash involving multiple semis
IOWA – One person has been confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning. It happened east of Grinnell, near the 187-mile marker, around 7:35 a.m. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused […]
Beloved Waterloo Restaurant Bids Goodbye…For Now
One of Waterloo's oldest restaurants has had a rough couple of weeks. We reported in late October that on the last Sunday of the month, the eatery D+K Hickory House went up in flames. The building located on 315 Park Rd in Waterloo was set on fire and officials are still trying to make sense of what happened.
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
Here's how you can donate to the family who lost their son, home in Walcott fire
WALCOTT, Iowa — A 2-year-old has died after a mobile home fire in Walcott, Iowa early Monday morning, according to the Walcott Police Department. At about 2:38 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a report of a structure fire in the Walcott Estates mobile home park.
superhits106.com
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
iheart.com
Three Hurt After I-380 Crash in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three people are hurt after a crash on I-380 early Friday morning. Investigators say the crash happened in Cedar Rapids between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits around 2am. Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and say three people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
KCJJ
Tiffin man arrested after shooting at unoccupied vehicle
A Tiffin man was arrested early Monday after allegedly firing at an unoccupied vehicle. The incident occurred at approximately 1:21 am on the 400 block of Kimberlite Street. Police responded to the area after a report of gunshots being fired was received. As the responding deputy searched the area for suspicious activity, he reportedly observed 32-year-old James Christensen exiting a residence on Stephans Street while holding a black firearm in his hand.
KCJJ
Transient accused of prying open locked door to enter closed convenience store
A transient faces charges that he pried open a locked door of an Iowa City convenience store, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Video footage from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive reportedly shows 32-year-old Jesse Glidden prying open the front door just before 12:30am last Wednesday morning. Glidden is reportedly seen entering the building, looking around, then leaving. Police encountered him in a nearby parking lot a short time later, although he was not a suspect until officers reviewed the security video of the incident.
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
KCRG.com
Two injured in Black Hawk County crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver...
Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell
IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
cbs2iowa.com
Save CR Heritage fighting demolition of Wilson Middle School
The future of one of the oldest middle schools in Cedar Rapids is on the line. Wilson Middle School has been around for a century. It faces demolition under a referendum that would consolidate schools in the district. Some consider it a historic landmark in the community and the plan...
