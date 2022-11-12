ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford breaks school passing yards record against Maryland

By Kyle J. Andrews
It didn’t take Sean Clifford long during Saturday’s game against Maryland to make history.

The Penn State redshirt senior quarterback entered the game at 9,884 passing yards, just needing 15 more yards to break Trace McSorley’s school record. Clifford had a push pass to Keandre Lambert-Smith for a two-yard gain on the second play of the drive. His next pass was an incompletion to Parker Washington and his third attempt resulted in a 16-yard pass to Brenton Strange to break the record.

Clifford most recently took control of the all-time passing touchdowns record at Penn State following a three-touchdown pass performance against Ohio State on Oct. 29.

