Adam Williamson, the senior principal with consulting group TSW, looks over renderings with Cynthia Walker, owner of the Grille House restaurant, during a February meeting. The development of the framework for planned revitalization of downtown Albany included several public hearings. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — It’s been a long time coming, but the city of Albany is itching to roll up its collective sleeves and get to the business of revamping downtown.

After the Albany City Commission approved a downtown master plan in October, city staff are busy working out proposals for the first stages of the project that will help transform a 391-acre area economically and aesthetically.