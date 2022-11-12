ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU women's basketball score vs. Houston Christian: Live updates

Right now, LSU women's basketball is on triple digits watch every time it takes the court. The Tigers (3-0) have not only won their first three games of the 2022-23 season but absolutely annihilated each opponent by scoring more than 100 points in every game. Against Houston Christian (1-1) at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU football vs. Texas A&M: TV time and schedule update

BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU football will close out the regular season at Texas A&M next Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced on Monday. LSU (8-2, 7-1 SEC) is coming off an ugly 13-10 win at Arkansas on Saturday. While the Tigers' offense stumbled, freshman linebacker Harold Perkins dominated the game despite playing with the flu. Perkins had four sacks and forced two fumbles, including the game-clinching forced fumble late in the fourth quarter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU women's basketball scorches Western Carolina, drops 100 once again

BATON ROUGE – LSU's nonconference schedule was never going to present many challenges for Kim Mulkey's revamped women's basketball roster. But the Tigers (3-0) have impressed despite the softness of their schedule, lighting up the scoreboard all three times out, including Sunday's 107-34 win over Western Carolina (2-1) inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Football season ends for Plaquemine, East Iberville, St. John

The season came to an end for three Iberville Parish football teams in first-round playoff action Nov. 11. The No. 8-seeded Plaquemine Green Devils saw their season end in a 28-25 upset against No. 25 seed Jennings on Friday night at Andrew Canova Field at Green Devil Stadium. The Green...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Pain, lessons remain decades after Southern shooting

Shunda Wallace was 3 months old when her father, Leonard Brown, and another student, Denver Smith, were shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy on Southern University’s campus in November 1972. Fifty years later, Wallace still does not know who killed her father. The anger and the grief for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating Plaquemine post-game brawl

An investigation is underway into what triggered a postgame brawl on the field Friday night after Plaquemine’s football playoff game against Jennings. Authorities are hoping the video captured immediately after the game will give some idea about what led to the brawl that had more than 100 people on the field at Andrew Canova Field at Plaquemine Green Devil Stadium.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Runoff set for Maringouin mayor’s race; aldermen elected

A Dec. 10 runoff will determine the next mayor for the Town of Maringouin after a tight three-person race that did not produce a majority vote under state election law. The runoff will pit incumbent Maurice L. Harris against alderwoman Cherise D. Gougisha after a 14-vote margin separated the two on Nov. 8.
MARINGOUIN, LA
Two candidates elected to Plaquemine Board of Selectmen

Voters in two Plaquemine districts elected officials to fill unexpired terms on the city’s Board of Selectmen. In District II, Michael Carlin tallied 245 votes (61 percent) to fill the unexpired term of longtime Selectman Oscar S. Mellion, who died in November 2021. Meanwhile, a tighter race prevailed in...
PLAQUEMINE, LA

