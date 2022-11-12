Read full article on original website
3 suspects wanted for Northbrook residential robbery: police
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - A residential burglary was reported in Northbrook Monday night. At about 6:15 p.m., Northbrook police responded to the 0-100 block of Bridlewood for a call regarding an active residential burglary. No force was used against the person who reported the incident via 911, police said. The suspects...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers who got stuck in traffic while cops chased them on Lake Shore Drive get 6-year sentences
Chicago — Two men who got stuck in traffic while cops chased a recently-hijacked car on Lake Shore Drive have been sentenced to six years in prison. Another man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking an Uber driver with a Taser in Logan Square last year.
Man charged for carjacking car with baby inside to appear in bond court today
Pherris Harrington, 26, accused of stealing a car with a baby inside in Uptown Sunday, then crashing the car and battering a police officer and a paramedic during his arrest in the Loop.
2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard
LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
cwbchicago.com
Armed men robbed two couples in Lincoln Park on Monday night
Chicago police are investigating after two couples were robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park within 30 minutes on Monday night. First, a dark SUV pulled up on the 400 block of West Arlington, and three or four men wearing ski masks got out while displaying a firearm, said Kellie Bartoli, a Chicago police spokesperson.
2 men charged in shooting outside Yorktown Mall that injured woman: officials
Two men have been charged following a shooting last Friday afternoon outside Yorktown Mall in Lombard, an incident that left a woman injured.
Thieves ram stolen car into Oak Forest gun range, steal 23 guns, police say
Thieves rammed a gun range in south suburban Oak Forest and stole 23 guns, police said.
2 charged after shooting in Yorktown Center mall parking lot, police say
Two men have been charged in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a suburban mall, police said.
Bolingbrook bank robbed by 3 men who tied up workers, FBI says
Police are searching for three armed robbers who held up a bank in Bolingbrook Tuesday morning and tied up the bank employees.
cwbchicago.com
#48: Man killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then fled the scene to get to his court hearing on time, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then ran out of the house so he could get to court on time for a hearing, prosecutors said Monday. The woman’s three-year-old daughter allegedly told police that she saw Rodearl McElroy kill her mother. McElroy, 29,...
2-month-old baby safe after being kidnapped in North Side carjacking spree: Police
A 2-month-old boy is ok after he was in a vehicle that was carjacked on the North Side. CPD said a 41-year-old man was getting out of his car at a parking lot near Lawrence and Clark in Ravenswood when someone got into the vehicle and drove away.
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman found shot to death in car on Chicago's West Side; cop injured controlling crowd at the scene
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were found shot to death in a car on the West Side Monday afternoon, and a Chicago police officer was injured while controlling a crowd at the scene that had gotten unruly, officials said. The man, 32, and the woman, 29, were traveling...
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez Calls For Ceasefire In Pilsen After 3 People Killed In 2 Shootings Monday
PILSEN — Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and local violence interrupters are trying to calm tension in Pilsen after two fatal shootings Monday blocks apart the alderman said may be connected. At around 1 p.m. Monday, a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times at South Bell Avenue and West Cermak...
‘Lost a great friend over stupidity’: Towing industry mourns driver shot, killed on Near West Side
Unknown individuals in two different cars began shooting at the victim and fled.
2 suspects wanted for burglarizing churches on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing churches on the South Side. In each incident, the offenders would gain entry to a church by damaging a door or window, police said. The offenders would then take items. The incidents occurred in the following locations and...
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed Red Line passenger 3 months after being arrested for having a gun on the Red Line, prosecutors say
A man who was wanted on a warrant for allegedly possessing a handgun at a South Side Red Line station is back in custody, accused of robbing a man on a Red Line train in the Loop, according to Chicago police. Romeo Barner, 18, appeared in felony bond court Sunday...
CPD highlights safety during CTA roll call
Chicago Police Department heads say violent crime on the CTA has decreased for three consecutive months.
Driver critically wounded in shooting on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Monday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 28-year-old was driving westbound around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 44th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was struck in the shoulder and back...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94
CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
Police searching for man who allegedly stole car, attacked owner on West Side
Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for an armed carjacking and for attacking the owner of the vehicle on the West Side.
