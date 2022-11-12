ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard

LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
LOMBARD, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed men robbed two couples in Lincoln Park on Monday night

Chicago police are investigating after two couples were robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park within 30 minutes on Monday night. First, a dark SUV pulled up on the 400 block of West Arlington, and three or four men wearing ski masks got out while displaying a firearm, said Kellie Bartoli, a Chicago police spokesperson.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
