Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Dip
HTH - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of 50 cents per share easily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 56.5% from the prior-year quarter. Results primarily benefited from higher rates and rising loan balance, which led to an increase in net interest income...
Zacks.com
Aramark (ARMK) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
ARMK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.04%. A...
Zacks.com
Equinor (EQNR) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes Special Dividend
EQNR - Free Report) shares have gained 2.7% since it reported strong earnings for the third quarter of 2022. The outperformance can be attributed to the company’s dividend hike cheering investors. Equinor reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.12, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78. The bottom...
Zacks.com
ProAssurance (PRA) Declines 12.9% Since Q3 Earnings Miss
PRA - Free Report) shares have declined 12.9% since it reported weak third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 8, 2022. Decreased profits from all its segments except the Workers' Compensation segment affected the results. This was partially offset by higher investment income and lower expenses. The NORCAL acquisition keeps supporting its growth.
Zacks.com
Embraer (ERJ) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
ERJ - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per American Depository Share (“ADS”), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents per ADS. Moreover, the bottom line declined 27.8% from the 18 cents per ADS reported in the prior-year quarter. Total Revenues. Embraer’s third-quarter...
Zacks.com
HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
HQI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.45%. A...
Zacks.com
Atento (ATTO) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
ATTO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Service Properties (SVC) Beats Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SVC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
IBEX Limited (. IBEX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Will Higher Revenues Benefit Clearfield (CLFD) Q4 Earnings?
CLFD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 17 after the market closes. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 37.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.9%, on average. The company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues due to increased broadband demand.
Zacks.com
PDC Energy (PDCE) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
PDC Energy (. PDCE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Berry Global (BERY) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
BERY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings (excluding 34 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.19 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. The bottom line increased in double digits year over year due to lower costs. Net sales of $3,421...
Zacks.com
Nvidia ETFs in Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings
NVDA - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16, after market close. Caught in the tech sector selling spree — triggered by rate hike concerns — Nvidia has plunged 14.4% over the past three months. The stock is underperforming the industry’s average...
Zacks.com
Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
XELA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46. This compares to loss of $4.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Advance Auto (AAP) Q3 Earnings Miss, FCF & Profit View Cut
AAP - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share for third-quarter 2022 (ended Oct 8, 2022), down 11.5% from the year-ago quarter figure. The reported figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32 a share. Advance Auto generated net revenues of $2,641.3 million, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,652 million and inching down 0.8% from the year-ago reported figure.
Zacks.com
Volta Inc. (VLTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
VLTA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Rogers Communication (RCI) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
RCI - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
RNW - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -142.86%. A quarter...
Zacks.com
3M (MMM) Shares Decline 13% in 6 Months on Multiple Headwinds
MMM - Free Report) shares have declined 13% in the past six months, underperforming the industry’s 3.8% increase. Foreign-exchange woes, raw material and logistics cost inflation, supply-chain disruptions and lower disposable respirator demand have primarily weighed on the company’s shares. Within the Safety and Industrial segment, softness in...
Zacks.com
The TJX Companies, Inc. Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
TJX - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q3 earnings on November 16th, before the market open. The TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. The company’s broad range of assortments at varying prices helps it to reach a wide range of consumers.
Comments / 0