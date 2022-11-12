ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: 82-foot Christmas tree arrives at Rockefeller Center in New York City

By Jordan Hart
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

  • The famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in NYC from an upstate farm 200 miles away.
  • The tree is about 90 years old, 82 feet tall, and weighs about 14 tons.
  • The Rockefeller Center sees about 500,000 tourists during the holiday season.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in Manhattan from upstate New York Saturday morning.

The 82-foot Norway spruce was trucked into the city on the bed of a 115-foot trailer from the town of Queensbury — about 200 miles outside of the city — and was lifted by crane to take its place in front of Rockefeller Center, according to local news.

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Although the New York City staple has yet to be decorated with its estimated 50,000 multi-colored lights and its Swarovski crystal star, onlookers still gathered to take pictures and admire the massive tree.

According to the ABC7NY report, the approximately 90-year-old tree was cut down on Thursday and will have its ceremonial lighting November 30. It will be on display until mid-January.

The tree may only be around for less than two months, but it still attracts around 500,000 visitors during its time lighting up the Rockefeller Center, according to a report from Habitat for Humanity .

Once the holiday season is over, the 14-ton tree will be milled into lumber and given to Habitat for Humanity, which provides homes for families in need, Associated Press reports .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

