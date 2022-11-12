Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
USPS Letter to The CommunityLA HallScappoose, OR
Related
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kevin Durant trade to Sixers still possible, but there’s a catch
The Philadelphia 76ers previously expressed interest in acquiring Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets star asked for a trade in the 2022 offseason. Now according to a report, the Sixers could ask again with the Brooklyn franchise in chaos. According to an Eastern Conference exec who spoke with Sean Deveney...
‘LeBron James is still playing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest about being the face of the NBA
There are few bigger superstars in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is well aware of this fact, and he has embraced his status as one of the most popular athletes in the world today. Be that as it may, Giannis still doesn’t believe that he...
The Suns’ contract extension Cam Johnson turned down before knee injury
The Phoenix Suns need Cam Johnson’s contributions more than ever now. His shooting and defense are super important but he and the team have to agree to a contract extension this offseason in order to keep him in the desert. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Suns were...
Celtics icon Paul Pierce’s bold Ja Morant declaration will have Jayson Tatum scratching his head
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant put on a show on Tuesday night and it had the NBA world buzzing. The All-Star point guard exploded for 36 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, along with a handful of highlight-reel plays. He was so impressive that even Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce came out with a bold declaration about Morant — one that might not sit too well with Jayson Tatum and some Celtics fans.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
3 things Doc Rivers must do to improve Sixers, win over Philly fans
Doc Rivers is public enemy No. 1 in southeastern Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia 76ers are underperforming to start the 2022-23 season. Joel Embiid’s unbelievable dominance from this past weekend saved the Sixers from falling to a 5-9 record and perhaps prevented Rivers’ seat from warming up. James Harden’s foot...
Blazers star Damian Lillard’s strong message for doubters of his defensive capabilities
Many were skeptical about the Portland Trail Blazers’ chances of returning to serious contention following a down year that saw them finish with a 27-55 record. However, the addition of Jerami Grant, continued improvement of Anfernee Simons, and, most importantly, the return of a healthy Damian Lillard have propelled the Blazers to a strong 10-4 […] The post Blazers star Damian Lillard’s strong message for doubters of his defensive capabilities appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons it’s time for Knicks to fire Tom Thibodeau
Despite making some big upgrades this past offseason, the New York Knicks have looked pretty similar to the team that struggled throughout the 2021-22 season. Even with their latest win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, the Knicks are clearly not living up to expectations early on in the season, and it’s made Tom Thibodeau’s seat as the coach of the Knicks warm at the very least.
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets
The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it
Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
We Dare You Not To Cry At This Pro Basketball Player Coming Out As Gay To His Teammates
Isaac Humphries, a former Atlanta Hawks center who's now with Melbourne United, said he was done hiding.
Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers
Luka Doncic once again played the hero for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, as he led the Mavs to a 103-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic buried a dagger three with less than a minute remaining which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the Clippers. But there’s […] The post Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Ben Simmons’ ‘passion for game’ in question as frustration builds for the Nets
To say the Brooklyn Nets have had a rocky start to the 2022-23 season would be an understatement, and things seemingly reached a new low on Tuesday night when the Nets were throttled by the Sacramento Kings to the tune of a 153-121 loss. And once again, Brooklyn received a relatively listless performance from supposed star Ben Simmons.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move
James Wiseman took the floor for the first time in three games on Monday. The third-year big man’s minutes weren’t an indication he was suddenly back in the Golden State Warriors’ evolving rotation, though. Wiseman only got off the bench because his team was salting away a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, giving […] The post Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic shows he’s the Clippers’ Boogeyman
The Los Angeles Clippers used to punish the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs in Luka Doncic’s first two seasons, so it isn’t a surprise why the Slovenian star is always motivated to play against them. Now, he has basically turned into a boogeyman of sorts for the LA franchise. Doncic proved that once again on […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic shows he’s the Clippers’ Boogeyman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0