Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics icon Paul Pierce’s bold Ja Morant declaration will have Jayson Tatum scratching his head

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant put on a show on Tuesday night and it had the NBA world buzzing. The All-Star point guard exploded for 36 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, along with a handful of highlight-reel plays. He was so impressive that even Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce came out with a bold declaration about Morant — one that might not sit too well with Jayson Tatum and some Celtics fans.
Blazers star Damian Lillard’s strong message for doubters of his defensive capabilities

Many were skeptical about the Portland Trail Blazers’ chances of returning to serious contention following a down year that saw them finish with a 27-55 record. However, the addition of Jerami Grant, continued improvement of Anfernee Simons, and, most importantly, the return of a healthy Damian Lillard have propelled the Blazers to a strong 10-4 […] The post Blazers star Damian Lillard’s strong message for doubters of his defensive capabilities appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons it’s time for Knicks to fire Tom Thibodeau

Despite making some big upgrades this past offseason, the New York Knicks have looked pretty similar to the team that struggled throughout the 2021-22 season. Even with their latest win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, the Knicks are clearly not living up to expectations early on in the season, and it’s made Tom Thibodeau’s seat as the coach of the Knicks warm at the very least.
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets

The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it

Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers

Luka Doncic once again played the hero for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, as he led the Mavs to a 103-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic buried a dagger three with less than a minute remaining which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the Clippers. But there’s […] The post Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move

James Wiseman took the floor for the first time in three games on Monday. The third-year big man’s minutes weren’t an indication he was suddenly back in the Golden State Warriors’ evolving rotation, though. Wiseman only got off the bench because his team was salting away a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, giving […] The post Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic shows he’s the Clippers’ Boogeyman

The Los Angeles Clippers used to punish the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs in Luka Doncic’s first two seasons, so it isn’t a surprise why the Slovenian star is always motivated to play against them. Now, he has basically turned into a boogeyman of sorts for the LA franchise. Doncic proved that once again on […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic shows he’s the Clippers’ Boogeyman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
