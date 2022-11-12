Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
kalkinemedia.com
Less and late: UK gives $1 billion to global disease fight
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Monday it would contribute 1 billion pounds ($1.18 billion) to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments. The total, which covers 2023-25, is 30% less than Britain pledged during the previous...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
kalkinemedia.com
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
Tense moment furious President Xi lectures Trudeau ‘for leaking their conversations’ to the press at G20
FURIOUS Xi Jinping gave Justin Trudeau a humiliating dressing down at the G20 conference today for allegedly leaking their conversations to the press. The two leaders were caught on camera having a heated discussion via a translator at the summit in Indonesia. Xi appeared frustrated as he tore into the...
kalkinemedia.com
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
kalkinemedia.com
IMF says Chad debt deal cuts risks, protects against lower oil prices
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday welcomed a deal reached by Chad's creditors and said it would reduce the risk of debt distress and protected the central African country against downside risks, including lower oil prices. "We have been waiting for this...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Would China meet Australia “half way”?
Australia-China relations look like they’re beginning to warm with China’s premier stating his nation is prepared to meet Australia “half way”. The news comes as Australia looks to seize the opportunity amidst the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
kalkinemedia.com
Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes; investors assess Poland blast
(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while markets awaited more clarity surrounding reports of Russian missiles killing two people in Poland. Spot gold held its ground at $1,776.73 per ounce, as of 0300...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which crypto firms could face fallout due to the FTX exchange crash?
Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top regulatory official, signaled on Monday that stiffer oversight of cryptocurrency is in the offing, after the collapse last week of crypto exchange FTX that sent shock waves through the industry. After major crypto exchange FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Friday, the crypto industry is bracing for further fallout. Some of FTX's investors have said they are writing their investment down to zero.
kalkinemedia.com
France's top priority is ending inflation, Le Maire tells Yellen at G20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that Europe and France were paying a heavy price for Russia's actions in Ukraine through higher energy prices and inflation, and France's top economic priority was to bring these down. Le Maire told U.S. Treasury Secretary...
kalkinemedia.com
World News
Tracing Tesla's Trajectory: How it Fared in Last 5 Months?. Are Upcoming EV fleets An Answer To Rising Carbon Emissions?
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 6-Democrats defy 'red wave' forecasts to keep Senate control, eye Georgia
PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats took a victory lap on Sunday after retaining control of the U.S. Senate, defying Republican hopes for a "red wave" in the midterm elections, and turned their attention to Georgia where a run-off contest could strengthen their hand in Congress. Democratic leaders portrayed the...
kalkinemedia.com
Zelenskiy says investigators document more than 400 Russian war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen...
kalkinemedia.com
IMF's Georgieva says Biden-Xi meeting 'constructive' signal for trade
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was a "very constructive" signal that may ease trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. The leaders of top economies issued a "strong call" for...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
kalkinemedia.com
Slovenia elects first female president
LJUBLJANA (Reuters) -Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer, won the second round of Slovenia's presidential election on Sunday and will become its first female head of state, preliminary results showed. Pirc Musar, 54, won 53.86 percent of votes in the runoff, while her rival, right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden to hold news conference as G20 convenes -White House
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and answer reporters' questions following his meetings with the leaders of China and Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey)
Comments / 0