Charlottesville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg holds final show

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The last dance has come. The final Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg has officially wrapped up. Team Chandler received the Children’s Champion Award, winning the first phase of the competition by receiving more pre-event votes (in the form of donations to HRCDCC).
HARRISONBURG, VA
emu.edu

Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community

Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg teacher named Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A teacher in Harrisonburg is getting statewide recognition for her conservation efforts. Alexandra Szucs has worked at Spotswood Elementary School for five years where she’s been able to combine her passion for environmental science with her love for teaching. That’s what led her to named the 2022 Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Three killed in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – President Jim Ryan has confirmed that Sunday night’s shooting resulted in three fatalities with two other people injured. The shooting took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Culbreth Road Garage. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., remains at large. His description is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

