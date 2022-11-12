Larry Gagosian, the founder of one of the biggest galleries in the world, revealed on Wednesday that he had formed a board of directors in late 2021, with the first of two annual meetings having taken place in May. The board is comprised of members from seemingly disparate industries, from real estate to tech to film and television industry, that will provide “strategic insight and guidance for the gallery,” according to a press release. The most prevalent member, at least for those who consume art media on a regular basis, is Delphine Arnault, the executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, who...

