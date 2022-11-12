Read full article on original website
Gagosian Forms Star-Studded Board of Directors, Offering a Glimpse at the Gallery’s Future
Larry Gagosian, the founder of one of the biggest galleries in the world, revealed on Wednesday that he had formed a board of directors in late 2021, with the first of two annual meetings having taken place in May. The board is comprised of members from seemingly disparate industries, from real estate to tech to film and television industry, that will provide “strategic insight and guidance for the gallery,” according to a press release. The most prevalent member, at least for those who consume art media on a regular basis, is Delphine Arnault, the executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, who...
Zoe Saldaña on Revisiting Grief for ‘From Scratch’ and Her Future With Marvel
The risk of starring in an adaptation of a popular book is a high one — it’s nearly impossible to make every reader happy. With Tembi Locke’s “From Scratch,” a bestseller and one of Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club picks, the risk was even higher. The book was Locke’s own memoir, one about love, loss and family. When Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine bought the rights and began adapting the story for Netflix’s limited series — one run by Tembi’s sister, Attica Locke — Zoe Saldaña was approached to play the leading role of Amy. While the Critics Choice nominations have not yet been announced,...
