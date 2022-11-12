Read full article on original website
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
Kalkine: Would China meet Australia “half way”?
Australia-China relations look like they’re beginning to warm with China’s premier stating his nation is prepared to meet Australia “half way”. The news comes as Australia looks to seize the opportunity amidst the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Tense moment furious President Xi lectures Trudeau ‘for leaking their conversations’ to the press at G20
FURIOUS Xi Jinping gave Justin Trudeau a humiliating dressing down at the G20 conference today for allegedly leaking their conversations to the press. The two leaders were caught on camera having a heated discussion via a translator at the summit in Indonesia. Xi appeared frustrated as he tore into the...
Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown in video
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes; investors assess Poland blast
(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while markets awaited more clarity surrounding reports of Russian missiles killing two people in Poland. Spot gold held its ground at $1,776.73 per ounce, as of 0300...
UPDATE 3-Democrats retain grip on U.S. Senate, defying Republican 'red wave' predictions
PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate while limiting projected losses in the House, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Democratic leaders described the outcome -...
Zelenskiy accuses Russian troops of committing war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and...
Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
Biden to hold news conference as G20 convenes -White House
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and answer reporters' questions following his meetings with the leaders of China and Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey)
Zelenskiy says investigators document more than 400 Russian war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen...
Musk to remaining Twitter staff: Go ‘hardcore’ or leave
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter is a software and servers company at its heart and has asked employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business, according to an email sent by the company’s new owner to its remaining staff. Musk wrote that employees “will […]
IMF's Georgieva says Biden-Xi meeting 'constructive' signal for trade
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was a "very constructive" signal that may ease trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. The leaders of top economies issued a "strong call" for...
WRAPUP 10-Russia rains missiles across Ukraine as signs emerge of further retreat
(Adds Zelenskiy, Ukrainian air force spokesman on missile strikes) Zelenskiy: We know what Russia wants, they will not succeed. Video shows abandoned Russian bunkers across river from Kherson. *. Russian administration quits river town east of Kherson. *. Zelenskiy tells G20 summit Ukraine will not pause advance. By Dan Peleschuk...
Ukrainian presidential aide dismisses Lavrov criticism of Kyiv
KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential adviser accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday of blocking peace in Ukraine after Lavrov said Kyiv was dragging out a resolution of the conflict. "The Russian Federation is the one who invaded Ukraine. The Russian Federation shells our cities. The Russian Federation...
Stocks pare losses, dollar falls after Biden defuses tensions over Poland blast
LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks pared losses and the dollar fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian defence missile, dispelling fears that it originated from Russia. Initial relief among investors was enough to...
U.S. strongly condemns Russia missile attacks on Ukraine -White House's Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemned Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday, saying they appear to have hit residential buildings the capital of Kyiv and elsewhere in the country, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. "It is not lost on us that, as...
