Charlottesville, VA

Syracuse.com

Syracuse freshman wide receiver entering transfer portal in December

Syracuse, N.Y. — The first announcement of a player departing the Syracuse football program at the end of the 2022 season came Tuesday. True freshman wide receiver Dom Foster shared via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal in December. Foster was suspended from the team ahead of Week 1 for undisclosed reasons. It is unknown whether he was ever officially reinstated by the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse drops first game of the season to Colgate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team lost to Colgate 80-68 inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The Raiders had snapped a 54-game losing streak at the hands of the Orange last season and now have won back-to-back outings against Syracuse since1962. Four Orange performers put up double digits – freshman guard Judah […]
SYRACUSE, NY
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia athletic teams to continue scheduled competition

Virginia athletic teams will continue with scheduled games for the remainder of the season, though a decision has not been made yet concerning the football team’s upcoming game Saturday against Coastal Carolina. Athletic Director Carla Williams and Football Coach Tony Elliott said a decision on Saturday’s game will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
bubearcats.com

Women’s Basketball Defeated 92-59 at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Dyaisha Fair scored a game-high 19 points and Dariauna Lewis added 17 points, powering Syracuse (3-0) to a 92-59 win over Binghamton (2-1) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Monday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. The contest marked the first time that the Bearcats and Orange had squared off since 2012.
SYRACUSE, NY
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia football’s Saturday game against Coastal Carolina canceled

Virginia football’s final home game of the season against Coastal Carolina has been canceled. The decision was made following the shooting of five University students Sunday night. Three Virginia football players — junior wide receiver Devin Chandler, junior linebacker D’Sean Perry and junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. — were shot fatally, while junior linebacker Mike Hollins was injured. Hollins underwent surgery Tuesday and is reported to be awake and alert. The additional student who was injured remains unidentified by the University.
CONWAY, SC
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Colgate

Matchup: Syracuse (1-0) vs Colgate (2-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 15th. Television: RSN (YES Network locally)/ ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse -7.5. Over/Under 150.5.  Series ...
SYRACUSE, NY
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia Athletics community grieves fatal shooting of three football players

As the University community processes the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting, the Virginia Athletics community is grieving the loss of three student athletes. Three Virginia football players — second-year student Devin Chandler, third-year student Lavel Davis Jr. and fourth-year student D'Sean Perry — were shot fatally Sunday. Third-year student Mike Hollins underwent a second surgery Tuesday and a fifth student was also injured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
AllSyracue

Syracuse Wins Third Straight, Blows Out Binghamton

The Syracuse women's basketball team cruised to a 92-59 victory over Binghamton Monday night in the Dome, one night after the first significant snowfall unofficially ushered in the winter season to upstate New York. With the win, Syracuse improved to 3-0 on the season.  The Lady Orange seemed ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll of 2022-23 regular season. Where are the ACC teams?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After a week of games, AP voters turned in their second Top 25 ballot either Sunday night or this morning. This early in the year, it’s almost impossible to judge teams. Some have played one game. Some have played three games. Just one preseason Top 25 team of consequence played a game of any real significance and it was staged on an aircraft carrier. (Remember those games?)
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Dom Foster to Enter Transfer Portal in December

Syracuse freshman Dom Foster is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Foster was suspended during training camp for violation of team rules. "First I would like to thank God & Syracuse for giving me the opportunity to do what I love the most," Foster wrote in a Twitter post. ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Centre Daily

Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo

Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship. Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

ACC basketball power rankings: Big shake-ups after just one week

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Normally, the ACC power rankings don’t change much in the first week of the season. Teams play a couple “buy’' games against teams from smaller conferences. Unless, a team happens to be in a made-for-TV game on an aircraft carrier, the first week of the season is basically filled with glorified exhibition games.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY judge may delay opening of 1,200 ballots; more top stories (Good Morning CNY of Nov. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He’s one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city’s South Side. He also launched and runs the annual “Dream Summit,” an event that celebrates “businesses and visionaries of color.” He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo

Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
SYRACUSE, NY

