Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Syracuse freshman wide receiver entering transfer portal in December
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first announcement of a player departing the Syracuse football program at the end of the 2022 season came Tuesday. True freshman wide receiver Dom Foster shared via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal in December. Foster was suspended from the team ahead of Week 1 for undisclosed reasons. It is unknown whether he was ever officially reinstated by the Orange.
Syracuse drops first game of the season to Colgate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team lost to Colgate 80-68 inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The Raiders had snapped a 54-game losing streak at the hands of the Orange last season and now have won back-to-back outings against Syracuse since1962. Four Orange performers put up double digits – freshman guard Judah […]
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia athletic teams to continue scheduled competition
Virginia athletic teams will continue with scheduled games for the remainder of the season, though a decision has not been made yet concerning the football team’s upcoming game Saturday against Coastal Carolina. Athletic Director Carla Williams and Football Coach Tony Elliott said a decision on Saturday’s game will be...
bubearcats.com
Women’s Basketball Defeated 92-59 at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Dyaisha Fair scored a game-high 19 points and Dariauna Lewis added 17 points, powering Syracuse (3-0) to a 92-59 win over Binghamton (2-1) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Monday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. The contest marked the first time that the Bearcats and Orange had squared off since 2012.
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia football’s Saturday game against Coastal Carolina canceled
Virginia football’s final home game of the season against Coastal Carolina has been canceled. The decision was made following the shooting of five University students Sunday night. Three Virginia football players — junior wide receiver Devin Chandler, junior linebacker D’Sean Perry and junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. — were shot fatally, while junior linebacker Mike Hollins was injured. Hollins underwent surgery Tuesday and is reported to be awake and alert. The additional student who was injured remains unidentified by the University.
How to Watch Syracuse vs Colgate
Matchup: Syracuse (1-0) vs Colgate (2-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 15th. Television: RSN (YES Network locally)/ ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse -7.5. Over/Under 150.5. Series ...
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia Athletics community grieves fatal shooting of three football players
As the University community processes the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting, the Virginia Athletics community is grieving the loss of three student athletes. Three Virginia football players — second-year student Devin Chandler, third-year student Lavel Davis Jr. and fourth-year student D'Sean Perry — were shot fatally Sunday. Third-year student Mike Hollins underwent a second surgery Tuesday and a fifth student was also injured.
Syracuse Wins Third Straight, Blows Out Binghamton
The Syracuse women's basketball team cruised to a 92-59 victory over Binghamton Monday night in the Dome, one night after the first significant snowfall unofficially ushered in the winter season to upstate New York. With the win, Syracuse improved to 3-0 on the season. The Lady Orange seemed ...
Massive 2023 OL Keon Johnson Enjoys Syracuse Visit, Hoping for Offer
Keon Johnson stars for Archbishop Hoban in Ohio and is one of the more intriguing offensive line prospects still on the board. He is listed at 6-5, 385 pounds and moves well for someone that size. He visited Syracuse over the weekend to check out the Orange's game against Florida State. "it ...
First AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll of 2022-23 regular season. Where are the ACC teams?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After a week of games, AP voters turned in their second Top 25 ballot either Sunday night or this morning. This early in the year, it’s almost impossible to judge teams. Some have played one game. Some have played three games. Just one preseason Top 25 team of consequence played a game of any real significance and it was staged on an aircraft carrier. (Remember those games?)
Dom Foster to Enter Transfer Portal in December
Syracuse freshman Dom Foster is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Foster was suspended during training camp for violation of team rules. "First I would like to thank God & Syracuse for giving me the opportunity to do what I love the most," Foster wrote in a Twitter post. ...
Another big game for Jarveon Howard (how Syracuse football transfers fared)
Former Syracuse running back Jarveon Howard went over 100 yards for the fifth time this season, leading Alcorn State to a 17-14 win over Bethune-Cookman in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday. Howard rushed 32 times for 129 yards and a touchdown for the Braves, though he did lose...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Colgate: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse University basketball hosts the Colgate Raiders at the JMA Wireless Dome for its second game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, November 15 (11/15/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Colgate will air on YES Network, which can be streamed exclusively on DirecTV Stream. Syracuse is off to a...
Centre Daily
Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo
Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship. Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who...
Cortland football faces Randolph-Macon in opening round of NCAA playoffs
CORTLAND, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – The Cortland football team will travel to Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Va., for the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Division III playoffs on Saturday, November 19. Game time is scheduled for noon. Cortland (9-1) is one of 32 teams competing in the tournament field. The Red Dragons earned an […]
ACC basketball power rankings: Big shake-ups after just one week
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Normally, the ACC power rankings don’t change much in the first week of the season. Teams play a couple “buy’' games against teams from smaller conferences. Unless, a team happens to be in a made-for-TV game on an aircraft carrier, the first week of the season is basically filled with glorified exhibition games.
The ACC bowl pool is nearly full, with Syracuse among a cluster of 6-win teams (bowl projections)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC bowl pool is filling up, with up to 10 teams eligible for selection and Miami (Fla.) the lone school that can still qualify for the postseason (sorry, Georgia Tech, but you’re not beating North Carolina and Georgia to make it). Pittsburgh joined the...
Syracuse’s 2022 game attendance dipped and rose, finishing with an average 40,828
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football ended its home slate for 2022 with a whimper instead of a bang. But almost 10,000 more fans were in attendance to see SU get blown out by Florida State, 38-3, than to watch the Orange execute game-winning drives in mid-September.
CNY judge may delay opening of 1,200 ballots; more top stories (Good Morning CNY of Nov. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He’s one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city’s South Side. He also launched and runs the annual “Dream Summit,” an event that celebrates “businesses and visionaries of color.” He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)
cnycentral.com
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
