Conversations With Council set for Nov. 18 at Alderwood Mall
Several members of the Lynnwood City Council will be available to discuss city happenings and events with residents from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Alderwood Mall Food Court near the fireplace. Alderwood Mall is located at 3000 184th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions
South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
Experience what the Northwest was like 100 years ago during Nov. 19 presentation in Lynnwood
Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Nov. 19 for their upcoming Living Voices presentation: Northwest Passages. Witness the dynamically-changing Northwest at the turn of the 20th century. Combining film with solo performance, Northwest Passages brings to life the diversity of Washington State over 100 years ago. This free program will...
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
Meadowdale HS Key Club sponsoring food drive Nov. 19 to benefit school district families
Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network on Saturday, Nov. 19. All donations support families and children in the Edmonds School District. More than 650 students experience homelessness during the school year, and on avereage 33% of families qualify for free and reduced federal lunch programs.
Expect flaggers on Maple Road overpass Nov. 16-18
The Washington State Department of Transportation is working to strengthen the Maple Road overpass over I-5 in Lynnwood to better withstand a major earthquake. As part of that work, the department says it will reduce that overpass to a single lane, controlled by flaggers, this week. Work will take place...
‘We’re here to help’: Support 7 director showcases work to support victims, survivors
Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions took a break from council responsibilities and spoke during all three Sunday morning services at Alderwood Community Church Nov. 12 about the work of another entity she is involved with, Support 7. Sessions, the executive director of Support 7 since the spring of 2019, described...
