Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Related
wbap.com
Victims Identified in Deadly Air Show Crash
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Commemorative Air Force has confirmed the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the tragic accident at Wings Over Dallas. “We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November...
peoplenewspapers.com
One Killed After Crash on Preston Road
One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
Two crew members identified in Wings Over Dallas airshow mid-air collision
Tributes have begun to pour out on social media, remembering two crew members who have been identified in the crash that occurred on Saturday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Texas air show accident born in Prineville, was Bend HS grad
One of six people killed in a weekend collision of vintage planes during an air show in Texas grew up in Bend. The fatal collision happened on Saturday during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Air Show. Among the deceased is Leonard Root who earned his pilot’s license in Bend and...
'He died doing what he loved': Montgomery County pilot is 1 of 6 killed in Dallas air show
Craig Hutain had his pilot license since 1975 and had more than 34,000 hours of flying, according to the Commemorative Air Force.
Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: November 14-20
RED ALERT - EB I-30 between 360 and Six Flags Drive and WB I-30 between Six Flags Drive and Ballpark Way ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED ALL WEEKEND from 8 pm on Friday, 11/18 through 5 am on Monday, 11/21, traffic will be diverted to the service road.
WATCH: Planes Collide In Mid-Air During Dallas Airshow
One of the planes was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.
B-17 In Horrific Mid-Air Collision At Dallas Airshow (Updated)
Alan Wilson/WikicommonsLocal authorities are responding after the fiery crash in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood.
wbap.com
North Texas Firefighters Rescue Two Workers Trapped Under Euless School Building
EULESS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Talk about a close call. Firefighters and rescue teams from across the Metroplex helped save two Roto-Rooter workers who were trapped underneath the Tops International School at 12500 South Pipeline Road Monday night. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the men were making...
wbap.com
Pilots Union Loses Members in Dallas Air Show Tragedy
(WBAP/KLIF) — American Airlines pilots are among those grieving, as two of their own were killed in Saturday’s Wings of Dallas Air Show crash. Keller residents Terry Barker and Len Root spent more than 30 years with American Airlines as pilots before their lives were tragically taken during a mid-air collision.
2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the planes.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veteran's Day, which was Friday.The Dallas Executive Airport Twitter account tweeted early Saturday afternoon that there had been an "incident" during the show, and that fire authorities were responding to the scene.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Bomber And Plane Collide At Dallas Air Show
Tragedy struck the Commemorative Air Force's Wings Over Dallas Show today in Texas. Early reports, and video evidence, shows two planes colliding during the show. The large plane has been identified by multiple witnesses as a World War II era B-17 bomber. The Dallas Morning News and WFAA-TV report the bomber as a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress. The smaller plane was not identified online in witness posts.
Vintage military aircraft collide mid-air at Dallas air show
A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas airshow around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning crash in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in West Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m. The driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Cockrell Hill Road, when the driver lost control near Illinois Avenue and slammed into a utility pole.
Dallas air show crash: Official says it's believed 6 people total were on board
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
Black Dallas Mayor Asks for Prayers After Horrific Veteran’s Day Airshow Crash That Killed 6
Six people were killed when two military planes collided in the air during a Wings Over Dallas show Saturday afternoon at the Dallas Executive Airport. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the fatal collision a “terrible tragedy” and asked for prayers. Fox 4 News reported that those who were...
Grand Prairie police officer killed in late-night crash following a chase
A Grand Prairie police officer died overnight, killed in an on-duty crash while chasing a car with a fake paper dealer tag. Last night, just before 11 p.m. police officer Brandon Tsai crashed into a light pole.
CNBC
Two historic military aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas. A spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force told ABC News she believed there were five crew members on the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and one aboard the P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane. The Houston-based aircraft...
Officials identify 6 people killed after WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide during Texas air show
DALLAS — Officials identified the six people who were killed after a World War II bomber and a fighter aircraft collided over the weekend during an air show in Dallas, Texas. According to The Associated Press, the Commemorative Air Force, who put on the airshow last Saturday, identified the...
Comments / 1