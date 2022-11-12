Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school football for Week 11

By Steve Andrews | Photo by Jimmy Jones

Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances of Friday night’s Arkansas prep football games. If you know of a top performer we should include, please let us know.

Trace Hall, Booneville, RB

The senior rushed 6 times for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 42-14 win over Junction City.

Robert Dover, Mountain Home, DE

The junior recorded 3 sacks in the Bombers’ 23-6 win over Marion.

Eli Wisdom, Shiloh Christian, QB

The senior completed 13-of-18 passes for 235 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Saints’ 55-14 win over Nettleton.

Bo Williams, Shiloh Christian, RB

The junior rushed for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Saints’ 55-14 win over Nettleton.

Bodie Neal, Shiloh Christian, WR

The senior caught 6 passes for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Saints’ 55-14 win over Nettleton.

Jalen Dupree, Malvern, RB

The junior carried 19 times for 244 yards and 2 TDs in the Leopards’ 34-14 win over Pottsville.

Cedric Simmons, Malvern, QB

The senior ran for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Leopards’ 34-14 win over Pottsville.

Connor Baker, Pocahontas, QB

The senior was 4-for-4 through the air for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns, and ran 23 times for 135 yards and 2 TDs, in the Redskins’ 56-14 win over Lincoln. Baker broke Clarendon's Cedric Houston's career rushing touchdown record with the pair of TDs bringing his total to 98.

Sloan Perrin, Nashville, RB

The senior rushed 20 times for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Scrappers’ 28-7 win over Bauxite.

Tre Hopkins, Nashville, RB

The junior rushed 23 times for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Scrappers’ 28-7 win over Bauxite.

Hayden Barton, Lake Hamilton, RB

The sophomore had 11 carries for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Wolves’ 55-21 win over Searcy.

Isiah Kendall, Newport, WR

The senior caught 5 passes for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Greyhounds’ 50-14 win over Magnet Cove.

Carter Bray, Melbourne, WR/FS

The senior accounted for 5 touchdowns – 2 receiving, 2 on defense and another on special teams, in the Bearkatz’ 55-14 win over Jessieville.

Jake Casey, Bentonville West, QB

The junior completed 16-of-31 passes for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 42-20 win over Jonesboro.

Ty Durham, Bentonville West, WR

The senior had 3 catches for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 42-20 win over Jonesboro.

Jacob Jenkins, Rogers, RB

The junior ran for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Mounties’ 38-7 win over Fort Smith Northside.

Eli Ashcraft, DeWitt, QB

The senior completed 6-of-10 passes for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns, and carried 24 times for 133 yards and another TD, Dragons’ 35-14 win over Gravette.

Kori Graham, DeWitt, RB

The freshman racked up 114 yards on the ground with a touchdown in the Dragons’ 35-14 win over Gravette.

Quentin Murphy, Joe T. Robinson, QB

The sophomore completed 8 of 18 passes for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns, while rushing 13 times for 105 yards and another score, in the Senators’ 51-15 win over Magnolia.

Garrion Curry, Magnolia, RB

The senior rushed 16 times for 128 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 51-15 loss to Hoe T. Robinson.

Darien Bennett, Little Rock Parkview, RB

The senior ran had 125 yards on 18 carries, including an 11-yard touchdown run, in the Patriots’ 29-7 win over Morrilton.

Anton Pierce, Little Rock Mills, WR/FS

The senior finished with 4 total touchdowns -- 3 receiving and another rushing -- while piling up 192 yards on 6 receptions, as well as a first-half interception, in the Comets’ 32-27 win over Hot Springs.

Brandon Scott, Charleston, QB

The senior rushed for 2 touchdowns and passed for 2 more in the Tigers’ 41-6 win over Gurdon.

Eli Masingale, Ozark, RB

The senior finished with 156 yards on 18 carries with 4 touchdowns, all in the first half, of the Hillbillies’ 45-7 win over Mena.

Lee Harkreader, Lamar RB

The senior ran for 106 yards on just 6 carries with 2 touchdowns, all in the first half of the Warriors 35-7 win over Riverview.

Donovyn Omolo, Conway, QB

The junior completed 13-of-18 passes for 223 yards and 4 touchdowns and also ran for a TD, all in the first half of the Wampus Cats’ 68-31 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

Tracy Daniels, Russellville, RB

The junior ran for 3 touchdowns, including a 73-yarder, in the Cyclones’ 30-26 win over West Memphis.

Allen Jones, Wynne, RB

The senior rushed for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries in the Yellowjackets’ 27-24 win over Harrison.

John Watson, Wynne QB

The junior had 138 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries in the Yellowjackets’ 27-24 win over Harrison.

Mason Ketterman, Harrison, QB

The junior completed 9 of 16 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 51 yards and another TD on 6 carries in the Goblins’ 27-24 loss to Wynne.

Donovan Whitten, Arkadelphia, QB

The senior completed 10-of-12 pass attempts for 155 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Badgers’ 49-21 win over Clinton.

Michael Rainer, Rivercrest, QB

The junior ran for 4 touchdowns, on runs of 6, 60, 34 and 15 yards, all in the first half of the Colts’ 42-21 win over Gentry.

Deontae Clark, Stuttgart, RB

The sophomore rushed 11 times for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns and also caught 3 passes for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Ricebirds’ 48-21 win over Crossett.

Ian Smith, Bismarck, QB

The senior threw for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for 44 yards and another TD in the Lions’ 42-0 win over Manila.

Jace Clark, Centerpoint, RB

The senior scored 4 touchdowns to set the school's all-time scoring record in the Knights’ 48-22 win over Lavaca.

Taylor Poole, Fordyce, WR

The senior returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown, caught a 20-yard scoring pass and had a rushing TD, all in the first half of the Redbugs’ 53-22 win over Mansfield.

Tucker Meadors, Greenland, RB

The senior carried 21 times for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Pirates’ 20-0 win over Fouke.

Jason Sullivan, Carlisle, RB

The senior rushed for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries in the Bison’s 32-28 win over Mineral Springs.

Trevion Reed, Des Arc, RB

The senior rushed for 125 yards and 3 touchdowns on 5 carries in the Eagles’ 48-6 win over Magazine.

Chandler Cheek, England, RB/LB

The senior rushed 23 times for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns, and on defense, he recorded two interceptions, one of which he returned 70 yards for a touchdown in the Lions’ 42-28 win over Dierks.

Jacob Woodfield, Mount Ida, RB

The senior ran the ball 29 times for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Lions’ 40-13 win over Episcopal Collegiate.