PIMA – And then there were two. That’s how many more games the No. 1 Pima Roughriders football team needs to win this season to become state champions. The 2A Salt Region Champions hosted the No. 8 Camp Verde Cowboys in the second round of the 2A State Football Playoffs on Friday and it took just one offensive play to realize it was going to be a long night for the Cowboys. Pima ultimately defeated Camp Verde 61-7.
PIMA – It is the season of the spirit of giving and to help facilitate that the town of Pima has set up its “Wish Trees” at Pima Town Hall and the Pima Public Library. Pima Town Hall is located at 110 W. Center St. and the library is at 70 S. 200 West.
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 8-14, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 8. Fifteen UDAs,...
