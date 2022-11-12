PIMA – And then there were two. That’s how many more games the No. 1 Pima Roughriders football team needs to win this season to become state champions. The 2A Salt Region Champions hosted the No. 8 Camp Verde Cowboys in the second round of the 2A State Football Playoffs on Friday and it took just one offensive play to realize it was going to be a long night for the Cowboys. Pima ultimately defeated Camp Verde 61-7.

