Lynnwood, WA

Meadowdale HS Key Club sponsoring food drive Nov. 19 to benefit school district families

Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network on Saturday, Nov. 19. All donations support families and children in the Edmonds School District. More than 650 students experience homelessness during the school year, and on avereage 33% of families qualify for free and reduced federal lunch programs.
LYNNWOOD, WA
cougarchronicle.org

Kitsap County “Holiday Gift and Food Fair” Returns

The month of November is full of anticipation for the coming holiday season. Festivities and events surrounding winter holidays begin to take place. One upcoming themed event is the Kitsap County Holiday Gift and Food Fair. Every year, the Holiday Gift and Food Fair gives hundreds of local Kitsap crafters...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Conversations With Council set for Nov. 18 at Alderwood Mall

Several members of the Lynnwood City Council will be available to discuss city happenings and events with residents from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Alderwood Mall Food Court near the fireplace. Alderwood Mall is located at 3000 184th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
LYNNWOOD, WA
travelawaits.com

You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market

Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
TACOMA, WA
425magazine.com

A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home

Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
WOODINVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County accepting proposals for Child Care Facilities

Snohomish County, Wash., November 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers today announced that the County is accepting proposals to increase available child care slots through capital facilities projects for child care facilities, including Family Home Providers. The Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) will distribute funding from the County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: King County goes to war with Christmas, Hanukkah decorations

You can celebrate LGBT Pride and wear a Black Lives Matter button throughout your day as a King County employee. But you better not show a nativity set or menorah on your digital workspace or your home office. King County Human Resources warned employees not to decorate their workspaces with...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions

South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site

People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Experience what the Northwest was like 100 years ago during Nov. 19 presentation in Lynnwood

Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Nov. 19 for their upcoming Living Voices presentation: Northwest Passages. Witness the dynamically-changing Northwest at the turn of the 20th century. Combining film with solo performance, Northwest Passages brings to life the diversity of Washington State over 100 years ago. This free program will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday

A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
TACOMA, WA
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse

The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Local Seattle business to open new location despite recent break-ins

SEATTLE, Wash. — A very popular video game store, Pink Gorilla, is opening up another shop in Capitol Hill after having several break-ins in recent months, including an armed robbery just last month. Owner Cody Spencer told KOMO that he decided to open up another store because of the...
SEATTLE, WA

