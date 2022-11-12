Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Meadowdale HS Key Club sponsoring food drive Nov. 19 to benefit school district families
Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network on Saturday, Nov. 19. All donations support families and children in the Edmonds School District. More than 650 students experience homelessness during the school year, and on avereage 33% of families qualify for free and reduced federal lunch programs.
cougarchronicle.org
Kitsap County “Holiday Gift and Food Fair” Returns
The month of November is full of anticipation for the coming holiday season. Festivities and events surrounding winter holidays begin to take place. One upcoming themed event is the Kitsap County Holiday Gift and Food Fair. Every year, the Holiday Gift and Food Fair gives hundreds of local Kitsap crafters...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Conversations With Council set for Nov. 18 at Alderwood Mall
Several members of the Lynnwood City Council will be available to discuss city happenings and events with residents from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Alderwood Mall Food Court near the fireplace. Alderwood Mall is located at 3000 184th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Sno-King Community Chorale to present ‘Hope for the Holidays’ concert Dec. 17
Join Sno-King Community Chorale in December as they fill Trinity Lutheran Church with music perfect for the holidays. Immerse yourself in beautiful contemporary arrangements of favorite Christmas melodies like The First Noel, O Little Town of Bethlehem, and Do You Hear What I Hear. In addition to these delightful tunes...
travelawaits.com
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market
Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
thurstontalk.com
What To Do with Feral Cats: Joint Animal Services Launches Community Cat Program in Thurston County
Not sure what to do with feral cats in your neighborhood? Maybe you’ve been feeding them but are just tapped out. Maybe it started with one, but now there are six and that’s just too much. Joint Animal Services has adopted a Community Cat Program throughout Thurston County that answers all your needs and saves feral cats’ lives.
425magazine.com
A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home
Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County accepting proposals for Child Care Facilities
Snohomish County, Wash., November 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers today announced that the County is accepting proposals to increase available child care slots through capital facilities projects for child care facilities, including Family Home Providers. The Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) will distribute funding from the County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: King County goes to war with Christmas, Hanukkah decorations
You can celebrate LGBT Pride and wear a Black Lives Matter button throughout your day as a King County employee. But you better not show a nativity set or menorah on your digital workspace or your home office. King County Human Resources warned employees not to decorate their workspaces with...
lynnwoodtoday.com
South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions
South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
Chronicle
Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site
People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Experience what the Northwest was like 100 years ago during Nov. 19 presentation in Lynnwood
Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Nov. 19 for their upcoming Living Voices presentation: Northwest Passages. Witness the dynamically-changing Northwest at the turn of the 20th century. Combining film with solo performance, Northwest Passages brings to life the diversity of Washington State over 100 years ago. This free program will...
A colder winter could turn cruel for those struggling to stay warm in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — With a colder, wetter winter in the forecast, firing up the furnace could send a chill down your spine when the bills come in. Energy rates are climbing, leaving people and even charities struggling to keep up. The average cost for heating oil and natural...
Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday
A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
invisiblepeople.tv
10-Year Seattle Study Shows the Tragic Truth About Homelessness and Sudden Death
Now and again, we get a glimpse into the desolate underworld of homelessness. It is just a peak, a snapshot, a one-eyed glance through an open blind. But if we look closely, that glimpse can be enough to spark meaningful conversations. In these rare and fleeting moments, we realize just...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle councilmember defends gang graffiti as ‘unsolicited creative expression’
Seattle councilmember Teresa Mosqueda thinks gang graffiti and Antifa tagging is “unsolicited creative expression” and art. She thinks cleaning it up is just a handout to “for-profit graffiti removal businesses.”. The city of Seattle is inundated with graffiti, much coming from local gang members and Antifa thugs....
KOMO News
Local Seattle business to open new location despite recent break-ins
SEATTLE, Wash. — A very popular video game store, Pink Gorilla, is opening up another shop in Capitol Hill after having several break-ins in recent months, including an armed robbery just last month. Owner Cody Spencer told KOMO that he decided to open up another store because of the...
