ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Democratic congressional leaders vow to address U.S. debt limit

(Updates with Schumer and Yellen comments, background) Nov 13 (Reuters) - Congressional Democratic leaders on Sunday vowed to tackle the nation's debt ceiling in coming weeks, saying their party's election victories offer them leverage even as Republicans have promised a potentially explosive fight. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S....
kalkinemedia.com

Trump-backed Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor race

(Reuters) - Republican Doug Mastriano conceded defeat on Sunday in his run for Pennsylvania's governorship in a statement that contrasted with the far-right candidate's sharp, divisive rhetoric during the race. "Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Scott accuses NRSC predecessor of improper bonuses

Faced with calls from colleagues for an audit of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the committee’s chairman, on Wednesday, accused his predecessor, Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), of paying improper bonuses to staff after the 2020 election, in which Republicans lost the Senate majority. “When...

Comments / 0

Community Policy