UPDATE 2-Democrats keep control of U.S. Senate, crush Republican 'red wave' hopes
PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate while limiting projected losses in the House, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Biden, who struggled with low approval...
UPDATE 1-Democratic congressional leaders vow to address U.S. debt limit
(Updates with Schumer and Yellen comments, background) Nov 13 (Reuters) - Congressional Democratic leaders on Sunday vowed to tackle the nation's debt ceiling in coming weeks, saying their party's election victories offer them leverage even as Republicans have promised a potentially explosive fight. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S....
Trump-backed Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor race
(Reuters) - Republican Doug Mastriano conceded defeat on Sunday in his run for Pennsylvania's governorship in a statement that contrasted with the far-right candidate's sharp, divisive rhetoric during the race. "Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray...
UPDATE 1-Pelosi says 'I will always have influence' as House control looms
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said it was too soon to say whether she would seek to maintain her leadership post with control of the chamber following Tuesday's election still uncertain, adding that she has no plans to fade away. In a pair...
Emmer, Demuth elected to House leadership positions
On Tuesday Minnesota Republican congressman Tom Emmer, District 6, was elected as the Majority Whip in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, who earned 74% of the vote to win her State Representative District 13A seat in the midterm election, was elected by fellow caucus members Friday to be...
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans still waiting on House results as Trump pitches for 2024 – live
Republicans need to gain one more seat to secure control of lower chamber of Congress
Scott accuses NRSC predecessor of improper bonuses
Faced with calls from colleagues for an audit of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the committee’s chairman, on Wednesday, accused his predecessor, Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), of paying improper bonuses to staff after the 2020 election, in which Republicans lost the Senate majority. “When...
Failing to blow the Horne on a terrible candidate for Arizona schools superintendent
We spent so much time in recent months obsessing on the political candidates who might impact us grown-ups that we ignored – or completely forgot about – the children. Shame on us. ...
US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary
NEW YORK — (AP) — Have U.S. drug overdose deaths stopped rising? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn't last. U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves...
90 percent of all US counties experienced climate disaster: research
The findings highlight the growing social and economic toll climate change is taking on communities. Over $92 billion in tax-payer money has been allocated to help those affected in the past decade. Counties in Kentucky and Louisiana had the highest incidence of natural disasters. The vast majority of U.S. counties...
U.S. strongly condemns Russia missile attacks on Ukraine -White House's Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemned Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday, saying they appear to have hit residential buildings the capital of Kyiv and elsewhere in the country, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. "It is not lost on us that, as...
