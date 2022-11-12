Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Tigers add 5 youngsters to the roster; veteran reliever among those cut
The Detroit Tigers have added five young players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The club selected: Right-handed pitchers Reese Olson and Brendan White; infielders Andre Lipcius and Wenceel Perez; and outfielder Parker Meadows. To create space for the...
What we learned as Bears suffer meltdown in 31-30 loss to Lions
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields and the Bears' offense lamented missed opportunities to pull off game-winning drives against the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins earlier this season. They got another chance Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Once again, they came up short as Fields was sacked on fourth-and-8...
Detroit News
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up
Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
Bears Lose Interception Thanks to Terrible Call by Referees
The referees are at it again.
MLive.com
New Tigers president makes first trade of tenure -- and it’s with his old club
New Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has executed the first trade of his tenure, making a deal with his former team. The Tigers sent cash to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Steele Walker.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh confirms surgery, outlook for QB Cade McNamara entering Week 12
Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.
Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral
Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend. Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch. "I watch a lot of...
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
Detroit News
Report: Green Bay Packers hire ex-Detroit Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant
The Green Bay Packers have reportedly drawn from within the division to bolster their coaching staff as the team looks to pull its way out of an early season tailspin. ESPN's Rob Demovsky on Monday morning reported that Green Bay has hired former Detroit Lions defensive backs coach and defensive pass-game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, who was fired from his post following the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field in Week 8.
Michigan Football Assistant Is Reportedly Leaving For Head Coaching Job
Michigan is in the midst of an undefeated regular season and making a push for a second straight College Football Playoff berth. But a key member of the Wolverines' coaching staff will be leaving at season's end. Associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to leave Jim Harbaugh's staff to ...
Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit
Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State. Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false. "Lol...
MLive.com
13 ex-Tigers are now minor-league free agents
Two former catchers, a former closer and a host of other former Detroit Tigers reached minor-league free agency this weekend. The group also includes one player who was with the Tigers as recently as 2022: Center fielder Derek Hill was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners after being designated for assignment by the Tigers in August. he spent the remainder of the season with the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate and was waived at the end of the season. He exercised his right to free agency this weekend.
NFL Week 10 late games tracker: Kyler Murray, Ezekiel Elliott, Matthew Stafford all inactive
The NFL's Week 10 late game slate is rife with notable inactives. Ezekiel Elliott won't play as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers, while neither Kyler Murray nor Matthew Stafford will start for the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams, respectively, in their NFC West clash. The big...
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
Detroit News
The Detroit News' 2022 Detroit Lions midseason grades
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' midseason grades for the Detroit Lions' 2022 season, compiled by Justin Rogers. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery. Through nine games, the Detroit Lions aren’t too far off preseason expectations, but they’ve taken a frustrating route to reach...
Detroit News
Pistons center Isaiah Stewart to miss 2-3 weeks with sprained big toe
Detroit — Injuries continue to pile up for the Pistons, and the latest blow to the roster could be the most detrimental. Third-year center Isaiah Stewart will miss Detroit's upcoming 6-game west coast trip due to a sprained big toe suffered in Monday's 115-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors, according to a release from the team. He will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.
Detroit News
Niyo: With stirring comeback, Lions may have gained more than a win
Chicago — From takeoff to landing, the flight home from to Detroit takes less than an hour. But Sunday afternoon, for the first time in his career with the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff sounded genuinely disappointed about that. “This is one where you wish the plane ride was a...
