Tigers add 5 youngsters to the roster; veteran reliever among those cut

The Detroit Tigers have added five young players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The club selected: Right-handed pitchers Reese Olson and Brendan White; infielders Andre Lipcius and Wenceel Perez; and outfielder Parker Meadows. To create space for the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up

Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh confirms surgery, outlook for QB Cade McNamara entering Week 12

Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral

Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend. Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch. "I watch a lot of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Report: Green Bay Packers hire ex-Detroit Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly drawn from within the division to bolster their coaching staff as the team looks to pull its way out of an early season tailspin. ESPN's Rob Demovsky on Monday morning reported that Green Bay has hired former Detroit Lions defensive backs coach and defensive pass-game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, who was fired from his post following the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field in Week 8.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit

Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State. Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false. "Lol...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

13 ex-Tigers are now minor-league free agents

Two former catchers, a former closer and a host of other former Detroit Tigers reached minor-league free agency this weekend. The group also includes one player who was with the Tigers as recently as 2022: Center fielder Derek Hill was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners after being designated for assignment by the Tigers in August. he spent the remainder of the season with the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate and was waived at the end of the season. He exercised his right to free agency this weekend.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The Detroit News' 2022 Detroit Lions midseason grades

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' midseason grades for the Detroit Lions' 2022 season, compiled by Justin Rogers. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery. Through nine games, the Detroit Lions aren’t too far off preseason expectations, but they’ve taken a frustrating route to reach...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart to miss 2-3 weeks with sprained big toe

Detroit — Injuries continue to pile up for the Pistons, and the latest blow to the roster could be the most detrimental. Third-year center Isaiah Stewart will miss Detroit's upcoming 6-game west coast trip due to a sprained big toe suffered in Monday's 115-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors, according to a release from the team. He will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: With stirring comeback, Lions may have gained more than a win

Chicago — From takeoff to landing, the flight home from to Detroit takes less than an hour. But Sunday afternoon, for the first time in his career with the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff sounded genuinely disappointed about that. “This is one where you wish the plane ride was a...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors

Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
CHICAGO, IL

