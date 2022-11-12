A vehicle has never aroused as much enthusiasm in the last decade as the Cybertruck. Will it look like the prototype unveiled by Elon Musk in November 2019? How innovative will it be? These are the questions that come up among car fans and buyers of electric vehicles who are eager to drive the Cybertruck, which seems to come out of a science fiction movie. The history of the automobile has shown that prototypes are often very different from the vehicle that will be produced in the end.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO