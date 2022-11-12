ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

New Development On Tesla Cybertruck Will Excite EV Buyers, Car Lovers

A vehicle has never aroused as much enthusiasm in the last decade as the Cybertruck. Will it look like the prototype unveiled by Elon Musk in November 2019? How innovative will it be? These are the questions that come up among car fans and buyers of electric vehicles who are eager to drive the Cybertruck, which seems to come out of a science fiction movie. The history of the automobile has shown that prototypes are often very different from the vehicle that will be produced in the end.
TEXAS STATE
insideevs.com

Tesla Has A Production Target Of 100 Semi Electric Trucks This Year

Tesla has been very secretive about the manufacturing of its Semi electric truck, which reportedly entered production in early October at a new building near the company's Giga Nevada plant. Back then, Electrek learned that the production equipment installed at Giga Nevada would enable a production of about five electric...
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideevs.com

EVgo's Tesla Plus Promo Includes Autocharge+ For Seamless Charging

According to a recent report by Teslarati, EVgo launched its new "Tesla Plus Promo." Essentially, the exclusive, promotional charging plan will ensure that Tesla owners can charge at all EVgo stations. Moreover, the "Plus" part of the program provides an additional perk for Tesla owners, but only if they have access to, and utilize the CCS Combo 1 Adapter.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

