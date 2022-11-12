Read full article on original website
Why I’d buy the $41,000 Kia EV6 over the $66,000 Tesla Model Y after driving the two popular electric SUVs
The Tesla has a bigger interior and better range, but the Kia EV6 is cheaper, charges faster, and doesn't have pesky touchscreen controls.
New Development On Tesla Cybertruck Will Excite EV Buyers, Car Lovers
A vehicle has never aroused as much enthusiasm in the last decade as the Cybertruck. Will it look like the prototype unveiled by Elon Musk in November 2019? How innovative will it be? These are the questions that come up among car fans and buyers of electric vehicles who are eager to drive the Cybertruck, which seems to come out of a science fiction movie. The history of the automobile has shown that prototypes are often very different from the vehicle that will be produced in the end.
Tesla Has A Production Target Of 100 Semi Electric Trucks This Year
Tesla has been very secretive about the manufacturing of its Semi electric truck, which reportedly entered production in early October at a new building near the company's Giga Nevada plant. Back then, Electrek learned that the production equipment installed at Giga Nevada would enable a production of about five electric...
EVgo's Tesla Plus Promo Includes Autocharge+ For Seamless Charging
According to a recent report by Teslarati, EVgo launched its new "Tesla Plus Promo." Essentially, the exclusive, promotional charging plan will ensure that Tesla owners can charge at all EVgo stations. Moreover, the "Plus" part of the program provides an additional perk for Tesla owners, but only if they have access to, and utilize the CCS Combo 1 Adapter.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Twitter layoffs were so chaotic one employee was kicked off the company systems in the middle of a meeting, report says: 'A master class in how not to do it'
As Twitter laid off half its workforce, one person was in a meeting about Twitter Blue when they abruptly dropped off the call, sources told the NYT.
Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market
It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job
According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover. The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers
Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades
Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
