3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Titans

How do the Denver Broncos come out on top in Nashville?

The Denver Broncos ' season is at a tipping point. At 3-5, there is no margin for error.

Failure is not an option if the Broncos have any hope of competing for a playoff spot. A win against the battle-hardened Tennessee Titans squad would be the perfect medicine to get the Orange and Blue ready for a tougher portion of the schedule.

In the back half of the season, the Broncos must face the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers , plus the Kansas City Chiefs twice. There is no rest for the weary.

The Broncos must dramatically improve their performance if they have any hopes of competing against high-caliber teams. So how does Denver emerge from Nissan Stadium this week with a tough road win?

Here are my keys to victory for the Broncos.

Stop Derrick Henry

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Henry is perhaps the most dominant running back in the NFL. At 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, he runs like a human battering ram, leaving would-be defenders flailing in his wake.

Henry leads the league with 870 rushing yards. The Titans constructed this offense around Henry’s ability to gain yards after contact or take it to the house if defenders don’t take him to the ground.

Priority No. 1 for Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is to devise a game plan to slow the Titans' run game. Look for the first-year coordinator to add strong safety Kareem Jackson in the box, to place another defender closer to the line of scrimmage.

Consequently, the Broncos will have to take risks in stopping Tennessee's pass game by playing more man coverage. Keeping Henry under 100 rushing yards is the key marker for a victory this week.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Keep Russell Wilson Upright

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans have a top-10 defense. In the last five games, Tennessee has held opponents to an average of 53.2 rush yards per game.

Anchored by one of the top defensive lines in the business, the Titans also create difficulties in the passing game with interior pressure. Unfortunately, the Broncos' offensive line struggles against interior pressure.

Opposing defensive coordinators have watched enough tape to exploit the Broncos' weaknesses upfront. Denver's offense must remain balanced and control the clock if it hopes to keep the game close. Watch for the Broncos to stay in two-tight-end sets to help negate the Titans' pass rush.

Wilson will need to get off to a faster start than what he displayed in London. As importantly, it’s time for wide receiver Courtland Sutton to get back to being a contributing member of the offense.

To earn a win, Wilson will need to pass for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns. Accomplishing that goal will require the Broncos' offensive line to provide enough time for the veteran QB to stand tall in the pocket.

Match the Titans' Physicality

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans play like a bully on the school playground. They punch you in the nose and dare you to hit back.

On Sunday, the Broncos compete against the most physical opponent they'll have faced this season. On both sides of the ball, head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s crew will need to block the memories of their laissez-faire training camp atmosphere and summon their inner beast.

Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones and offensive guard Quinn Meinerz play with the edge their teammates should mirror in order to keep the Titan bullies at bay.

For the Broncos, Sunday’s contest is a time to take a stand. Hackett must find a way to cut away the shackles of the self-inflicted wounds that hobbled the team in the first eight games.

The stakes are high. A loss almost guarantees Broncos Country will suffer through another losing season. Say it ain't so.

Follow Mike on Twitter @MHHEvans .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE !