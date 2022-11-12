Read full article on original website
The Recruit Trailer: Noah Centineo Runs for His Life, Sips White Claws in First Footage From Netflix Spy Thriller
A James Bond-style Martini, shaken, not stirred? Nah, Noah Centineo would rather crack open a White Claw in a new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming spy thriller The Recruit. In the trailer — which you can watch above — the To All the Boys heartthrob stars as Owen Hendricks, a fidgety new CIA lawyer who gets stuck digging through boxes of old letters from people threatening to release classified information. But a visit to one such letter-writer in prison plunges Owen into a dark and dangerous web of international intrigue. “Congratulations, you’re being followed by the entire United Nations,” he’s told as...
Why Jackass Forever Turned Out to be a Massive Success
Even a global pandemic or a 12-year break couldn’t stop these adrenaline junkies at the box office. The fourth main edition in the long-running brand, Jackass Forever, was a huge box office hit on its opening weekend. After 12 years, Johnny Knoxville, Stevo-O Jackass, Chris Pontius, and the rest...
Van Helsing Film Series Detailed
Van Helsing has long been a name heavily associated with the various other monsters and monster-themed stories, especially those in the ownership of Universal, that have been the biggest staples of them all. Van Helsing blended all of the elements of the classic Universal Horror Monster movies into one action-packed movie with Hugh Jackman as an infamous monster hunter. While the movie featured all of the famous characters and homage to those characters, as well as the essence of the classic movies, the Van Helsing film, didn’t hit expectations, but it’s a favorite to some. Below, we’ve detailed the Van Helsing film series, the inspiration for the film, the other classic factors behind the film, such as the Universal monsters, and more.
The Fantastic Beasts Franchise Is Reportedly Done
It seems that the Fantastic Beasts franchise is officially over. Warner Brothers Discovery hasn’t officially come out and stated it, but it’s clear, based on the latest Variety report, that the future of Fantastic Beasts is nonexistent at the moment. The report states that the studio isn’t discussing any future plans for the franchise, nor have there been any meetings with J.K Rowling regarding Fantastic Beasts. Should Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore be the final film of the franchise, then it’s not exactly shocking. Originally, Warner Brothers promised a five-film series of the spinoff.
Matrix is still the best movie in the franchise, with disturbing questions about our reality
Approximately once a year, some renowned physicist creates a paper that suggests we live in a simulated reality, a thought-provoking idea ingeniously pitched in the 1999 box office hit The Matrix. The immense success of Larry and Andy Wachowski’s vision, groundbreaking special effects, and great action sequences generated three sequels.
Which children’s movies are getting a horror makeover
With a constant stream of reboots, remakes, and revamps of the same old movies and shows, turning on the television gets boring these days. While not everyone is a fan of rehashing shows and movies time and time again, we still flock to these retellings to see how they stack up to our personal favorites. But sometimes a director has a crazy idea for how they want to redo an oldie but goodie and runs with it.
Who is Jeffrey Dean Morgan? Five Things You Didn’t Know About the Actor
You’d probably have missed him in the past roles, but not as Negan in AMC’s The Walking Dead. That man is Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who has become a household name for his remarkable acting in the last decade. Despite the competition for a top spot, if one actor has confirmed he’s built for virtually any role or genre, it’s Morgan. While we’ve seen many stars having a preference for featuring in specific types of movies or shows, Morgan’s adaptability to different far-flung characters is more than astonishing. Since his 1991 acting debut, he has been featured in numerous films and series, warming up his way to the hearts of movie lovers globally. One would think that spending so long in the industry would be taking a toll on his interest in acting by now, but, judging by the number of works in the pipeline, it appears he’s gaining momentum. Other than his demonstrable acting, check out the facts you probably didn’t know about Morgan.
Alice in Wonderland Film Series
Alice in Wonderland has been a beloved name since the first book that detailed the adventures of young Alice in the mysterious Wonderland, her experiences that led to such adventures, and beyond. Since the first book by Lewis Carroll, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, was released in 1865, countless other retellings and other variations of the classic Alice in Wonderland story have been twisted for vast audiences. Of the vast retellings and releases of the classic Alice in Wonderland story that have all been popular in their way, the Disney live-action Alice in Wonderland movies have been the most outstanding and fan-favorite since they released them. One of the reasons for the success of the live-action films may have been the inclusion of Johnny Depp at the peak of his character acting career. Below, we’ve detailed the Alice in Wonderland films from Disney that featured Johnny Depp in a significant yet supporting role and other histories about the infamous book and its other renditions.
‘La Máquina’: Lucía Méndez and Jorge Perugorría Join Hulu Limited Series; Karina Gidi, Raul Briones, and Luis Gnecco To Recur
EXCLUSIVE: Lucía Méndez and Jorge Perugorría have been cast as series regulars in La Máquina, the Hulu limited series that follows an aging boxer (Gael García Bernal) whose crafty manager (Diego Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. Karina Gidi, Raul Briones, and Luis Gnecco have also joined the project in heavily recurring roles. La Máquina is produced by Searchlight Television, 20th Television, and Bernal and Luna’s La Corriente del Golfo. It will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S. Marco Ramirez (Daredevil) serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Bernal, Luna, Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperín, Adam Fishbach, and Kyzza...
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch
Aldis Hodge is a 36-year-old American actor known for various roles like in the TNT series Leverage (2008-2015), Straight outta Compton(2015), and most recently, 2022’s DC Black Adam. If you didn’t immediately recognize this actor, you need a refresher because he’s been on our screens for most of his life.
Movie Review: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
People are going to be arguing about this movie for a while to come. That much is obvious, but the fact is that a lot of folks are putting a great deal of emotional investment into this movie for a couple of big reasons. One is that it’s meant to honor the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the original Black Panther years before, and another is that this movie is going to be ushering in Phase 5 of the MCU, and as such, it was vital that this movie fire on all cylinders to provide the kind of connection that would lead to the next phase of the franchise. Well, it’s definitely leading to the next phase, but at this point, it’s kind of clear that Wakanda and Talokan, the two major nations in the movie that are featured in anything but a suspicious way, are going to be very important nations in the movies to come. The issue of vibranium and the fact that it’s only located in these two nations is bound to be a worldwide concern that might end up being a small part of each movie going forward. But the general consensus that diversity and inclusion are going to take over in a big way is something that has already been seen to happen.
The Best Old and New Christmas Staples- A Selection
November is finally here; the spooky season has ended. And while most of us detest the gloomy month before shiny and festive December, there are ways to sweeten the waiting time and increase the anticipation for the jollities and Christmas euphoria. To help you choose between all the films cut...
What makes Netflix’s “Dahmer- Monster” conflicting?
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Netflix’s new true-crime show about last century’s most notorious serial killer, sex offender, and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer. He murdered over 17 boys and young men, and his crimes are among the most horrific in history.
Movie Review: How It Ends
Two main story elements tend to fight for dominance in this movie, and, to be fair. They’re the two that people should be focusing on since Will’s attempt to gain Tom’s approval and blessing to marry Tom’s daughter is one of the two. The other is the strange, unknown seismic event that knocks out power and communication across the country and prompts Will to join Tom as they make their way from Chicago to Seattle in an attempt to find Samantha, Tom’s daughter, who is pregnant with her and Will’s baby. So, in all honesty, the story does start out with the deck stacked against Will just a bit since there’s a story with an expensive motorboat that has caused Tom to disapprove of Will. So trying to imagine the idea of trying to ask for Tom’s blessing while keeping the secret that Sam is pregnant means that Will is already back into a corner before things even start. But the fact that Will is in Chicago when the event happens, it’s not too surprising that he and Tom are the ones to go searching for Sam.
The Best Kaiju Movies of All Time
Over the past few decades, the Kaiju genre has quickly become a fan favorite as new movies with more giant monsters and bigger budgets have taken over Hollywood. Kaiju, meaning ‘giant monsters,’ is a Japanese movie genre that usually has humongous monsters terrorizing a city. Whether it’s King...
5 Reasons To Watch Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Movie on Netflix
Entergalactic, Kid Cudi’s new animated film on Netflix, is definitely something to Marvel about. If you haven’t watched it yet, we will give you all the reasons why you should!. The Netflix animated special that premiered on September 30th was created and produced by Netflix in collaboration with...
Five Underrated Disney Characters- A Compilation
Disney movies are always a return to our childhood, aren’t they? No matter if we’re 19, 25, or 53. We laugh, cry, and reminisce about our youth or days spent at home with snacks in front of the TV. Although I generally like discussing Disney, this list will...
The Beloved Looney Tunes Characters – Ranked
The Warner Bros Studio created the American animated TV show Looney Tunes. Over the years, three different versions of this program have been released to the public. The first classic, “Looney Tunes the Show,” which ran from 1930 through 1969, immediately shot to fame in animation. Warner Bros chose to make the second show in 1970 after noticing the hype of the previous one; it proved to be equally successful and ended in 1999. Finally, the current series, “Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies,” is a blockbuster! And commenced in the year 2000.
Movie Review: Delirium
The way this movie starts is enough to state that the use of the found footage style of filming is something that can come off as necessary or as a means of copying other movies. The effect in this movie, however, is enough to make a person feel that it’s not entirely useless, but it does kind of get used in a manner that feels like overkill. The fact that it’s used as a fraternity stunt, though, makes things a little easier to understand since the Hell Gang is out to pull a prank on their initiates, even when they have no intention of letting a person into their group. It’s the kind of unfair and juvenile idea that might cause a lot of people to state that it makes for a realistic story that has occurred in the real world, but the supernatural aspect of it does manage to up the stakes a bit and create something that could be called decent since even if it takes a while to get going, this movie isn’t exactly a low to no-budget flick that can be brushed off as someone’s attempt to get noticed. If anything, it’s a movie that can be archived and enjoyed at a later date, which makes it worthwhile and far easier to take as a serious attempt.
41, An Impossible Time Travel Story
Our story starts when our main character, Aidan, is approached by a man who looks exactly like him. The man tells Aidan not to go to the Heathscape Motel before running away. Aidan attempts to chase after the man but cannot catch up to him. Later, he tries to tell his best friends Nick and Jess about what happened, but they don’t believe him. Eventually, curiosity gets the better of Aidan, and he decides to visit the Heathscape motel. Once he gets there, he’s shocked to find out that his ex, Lauren is the receptionist. After swearing that his being there coincides, Aidan asks her if he’s been there. She tells him that he hasn’t.
