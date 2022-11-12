People are going to be arguing about this movie for a while to come. That much is obvious, but the fact is that a lot of folks are putting a great deal of emotional investment into this movie for a couple of big reasons. One is that it’s meant to honor the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the original Black Panther years before, and another is that this movie is going to be ushering in Phase 5 of the MCU, and as such, it was vital that this movie fire on all cylinders to provide the kind of connection that would lead to the next phase of the franchise. Well, it’s definitely leading to the next phase, but at this point, it’s kind of clear that Wakanda and Talokan, the two major nations in the movie that are featured in anything but a suspicious way, are going to be very important nations in the movies to come. The issue of vibranium and the fact that it’s only located in these two nations is bound to be a worldwide concern that might end up being a small part of each movie going forward. But the general consensus that diversity and inclusion are going to take over in a big way is something that has already been seen to happen.

