Malik Elzy became the highest ranked uncommitted receiver prospect in the 2023 class when he decided to reopened his recruitment on Oct. 18. With early signing day roughly two months out at that point, there was little question as to whether Elzy would become one of the most sought after uncommitted prospects for the remainder of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Many speculated that his recruitment would become a three team race between Tennessee, Oregon and an in-state Illinois team that Elzy visited over the weekend.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO