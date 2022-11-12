Purdue comes from behind to win 75-70 over the Marquette Golden Eagles. Coach Matt Painter finally gets his win over Shaka Smart. On a night where Marquette seemed to have an answer for Purdue every time the Boilers took a lead, it was Purdue's true freshman Braden Smith that created his first bit of Mackey Magic after a little help from Caleb Furst.
Malik Elzy became the highest ranked uncommitted receiver prospect in the 2023 class when he decided to reopened his recruitment on Oct. 18. With early signing day roughly two months out at that point, there was little question as to whether Elzy would become one of the most sought after uncommitted prospects for the remainder of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Many speculated that his recruitment would become a three team race between Tennessee, Oregon and an in-state Illinois team that Elzy visited over the weekend.
Clint Cosgrove sits down with 2023 OL Brandon Henderson to break down his commitment to Illinois. Henderson discusses why he made the decision to flip from Iowa State to Illinois, how Illinois success on the field impacted his decision, coaches and recruits he connected with and more.
The spread for Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor is moving quickly. Michigan football (10-0) opened as 17-point favorites against Illinois (7-3), set for a noon kickoff, and hours after opening, the line moved to 18.5, according to The Action Network. Both teams are in opposite positions. The Fighting Illini’s...
