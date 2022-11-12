ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Vehicle struck by gunfire at Encinitas intersection

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A man's vehicle was struck by gunfire at an Encinitas intersection early Saturday, and sheriff's deputies are looking for the shooter.

The 26-year-old victim was driving on Via Cantebria near Via Ultimo when someone in a car behind him opened fire about 12:30 a.m., sheriff's officials said.

The vehicle was struck in four places, but the driver was not injured, officials said.

The victim was able to drive away from the suspect's car — described as a Honda Accord from the early 2000s — and called 911, according to the department.

Deputies weren't able to locate the vehicle. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call investigators at (858) 565-5200.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Mira Mesa Boulevard

A woman was killed early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Parkdale Avenue. There, a woman was ejected from her vehicle after crashing into a tree in the center divider of the road, SDPD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Arrested in Escondido After Shooting Woman

A 35-year-old man was in custody Monday in connection with the shooting of a woman in Escondido. The shooting was reported around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at West Lincoln Avenue near North Escondido Boulevard, police said. The victim, who was shot in her abdomen, was taken to a hospital with what...
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

REPORTED SUICIDE IN SPRING VALLEY SUSPECTED TO BE HOMICIDE

November 14, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of Mario Munguia, 21, in Spring Valley. On November 7 shortly after 3:30 p.m., deputies from the Rancho San Diego Patrol Station received a call reporting an attempted suicide in an apartment in the 3700 block of Fairway Drive, Spring Valley. Deputies found Munguia dead with an apparent gunshot wound in his upper torso.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
CBS 8

2 mothers, 2 kids left out in cold after both cars towed by police

SAN DIEGO — Two mothers and their children had to sleep overnight at Mariner’s Point Park when temperatures were in the 50's, sometimes dipping into the 40s; leaving them wet, damp, and cold. The single mothers, Lisa and June, have been living in their cars with their two...
Valley Roadrunner

Search continues for 14-year-old VC boy missing at Sea World

Search and rescue dogs are being employed by San Diego Police Department in their search for a Valley Center teenage, Angel-Rodas-Ramirez, 14, missing from Sea World last night. The Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District is working with San Diego Police, Sea World and parents to try to find 14-year-old Angel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Body Found in La Mesa ID'd as Missing 17-Year-Old

A body that was found behind a business in La Mesa earlier this year, has been identified as a 17-year-old who was reported missing, police said. The La Mesa Police Department said a body was found behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard in March 2022 that appeared to be that of a woman but had no identifying information on her.
LA MESA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
71K+
Followers
108K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy