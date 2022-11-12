Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Championship Game: Opening line set for Georgia vs. LSU showdown
The SEC Championship Game matchup was set on Saturday. Georgia will take on LSU, a rematch of the 2019 title game, on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. While there are still regular-season games left to be played, sportsbooks are already setting odds for the SEC Championship. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Georgia as a 15.5-point favorite over LSU.
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time, TV listing announced for Egg Bowl
The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television listings for its football games Thanksgiving weekend on Monday. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kick off the weekend on Thanksgiving Day with the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will...
Clemson DB to undergo surgery
Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won't have Malcolm Greene's (...)
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage
Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
Recent BYU-Idaho graduate killed in Georgia, police arrest friend
Aaron William Davis was found stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia. Rome Police arrested his friend on suspicion of murder.
Stranger runs off with 10-week-old puppy at Gwinnett County dog show, family says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia family is desperate to find a puppy they say was stolen from them while at a dog show in Gwinnett County over the weekend. The Harris County family breeds dogs, but planned to keep 10-week-old Gremlin, a French Bulldog, because their son had grown attached.
WJCL
Mold covers all of Georgia family's belongings, forcing them to flee only months after moving in
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) -- Cynthia Gray masked up for a tour of the home she rented in June. As she stepped into the living room, she exclaimed, “I’ve never seen mold this much in my life!”. Cynthia and her...
iheart.com
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
accesswdun.com
Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound
A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
More jobs in Covington | Gov. Kemp announces new electric vertical aircraft manufacturing facility
COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Monday the addition of a new aircraft manufacturing facility coming to Georgia. Archer Aviation will create over 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years, according to the governor. The aerospace company which is based in Santa Clara, California currently...
Athens man awaits sentencing after cryptocurrency seizure
The US Justice Department says the man who pleaded guilty to playing a role in a $3.2 billion cryptocurrency seizure is from Athens: 32 year-old James Zhong will be sentenced in February. From the US Justice Dept…. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,...
Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Lincoln County is home to Back Paddle Brewing, the newest brewery in the CSRA. “Lincoln County is a lake community. A lot of people will say it’s a bedroom community. Folks live here but they don’t necessarily work here. We have a large tourism drive, but we still have a large […]
wtva.com
Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
wuga.org
Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County
After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
Several FoCo campgrounds closed for annual deer hunt
The US Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a quota deer hunt on the land around Buford Dam from Nov. 15 through 17(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The US Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a quota deer hunt on the land around Buford Dam from Tuesday, November 15 through Thursday, November 17.
Red and Black
Athens police blotter: Man steals tip jar money from Cloud Bar and more
Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers were outside Cloud Bar on Nov. 5 at 9:44 p.m. when an employee was escorting a man out of the bar, according to a report from ACCPD. The employee said the man had stolen money from the bar’s tip jar and they wanted it back....
Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer
Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos, thefts and shots fired at residents during theft at property
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on...
Internet 'skull-breaker challenge' causes serious injury to teen with special needs; 2 girls charged
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenage girls are facing charges after a boy with special needs was seriously injured during a dangerous internet challenge. Brandy Kendall said her son has a concussion and blurred vision, but most of all, he's heartbroken that he was humiliated. Kendall wants to warn other parents that this is happening.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Work underway on roundabout at Hub Junction
COVINGTON — Work on the roundabout at the Hub Junction in eastern Newton County is underway. The project will replace the four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11. The project contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company earlier this fall. The $3.93 million...
