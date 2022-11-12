ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Championship Game: Opening line set for Georgia vs. LSU showdown

The SEC Championship Game matchup was set on Saturday. Georgia will take on LSU, a rematch of the 2019 title game, on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. While there are still regular-season games left to be played, sportsbooks are already setting odds for the SEC Championship. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Georgia as a 15.5-point favorite over LSU.
ATHENS, GA
Oxford Eagle

Kickoff time, TV listing announced for Egg Bowl

The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television listings for its football games Thanksgiving weekend on Monday. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kick off the weekend on Thanksgiving Day with the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will...
OXFORD, MS
The Clemson Insider

Clemson DB to undergo surgery

Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won't have Malcolm Greene's (...)
CLEMSON, SC
accesswdun.com

Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage

Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
GAINESVILLE, GA
iheart.com

This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA
WGAU

Athens man awaits sentencing after cryptocurrency seizure

The US Justice Department says the man who pleaded guilty to playing a role in a $3.2 billion cryptocurrency seizure is from Athens: 32 year-old James Zhong will be sentenced in February. From the US Justice Dept…. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,...
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Lincoln County is home to Back Paddle Brewing, the newest brewery in the CSRA. “Lincoln County is a lake community. A lot of people will say it’s a bedroom community. Folks live here but they don’t necessarily work here. We have a large tourism drive, but we still have a large […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
wtva.com

Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wuga.org

Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County

After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer

Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Work underway on roundabout at Hub Junction

COVINGTON — Work on the roundabout at the Hub Junction in eastern Newton County is underway. The project will replace the four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11. The project contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company earlier this fall. The $3.93 million...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
