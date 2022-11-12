Ryan Day Says Miyan Williams' Injury Doesn't Look "Really Long-Term," Expects TreVeyon Henderson, Denzel Burke, Dawand Jones to Return Next Week

Read full article on original website
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘hungry to see more,’ prepares for Eastern IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Five Muslims put their creative minds into businessesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State backfield looking to get healthyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Believes Maryland Poses a Threat, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Emergence Isn't Surprising and OSU Subtly Improved the Run Game Saturday
Welcome to the Wednesday Skull Session. Today's article begins with a clip of Jack Sawyer demolishing Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams, including soundbites from Gus Johnson and Paul Keels. Can it get any better than that?. Let's have a good Wednesday, shall we?. TERPS TIME. Earlier this week, our poll question...
Eleven Warriors
Xavier Johnson Can Do It All, Lathan Ransom is Making His Case For the Jim Thorpe Award and Terry McLaurin's Path to the NFL Was Different
If you haven't watched already, please take a moment to watch this video. It will be the best thing you see all day. Guaranteed. HIT 'EM WITH THE X. Xavier Johnson is the Swiss Army knife of The Ohio State University football team. Need a wide receiver? Xavier. Need a kick and punt returner? Xavier. Need a running back? Xavier.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Does Not Plan to Change Playing Surface at Ohio Stadium Despite Discussions About Turf Safety
Although the Ohio State athletic department has had conversations about the field at Ohio Stadium amid calls from the NFL Players’ Association to ban the type of turf the Buckeyes play on, Ohio State does not currently plan to replace the playing surface inside the Shoe. The NFLPA recently...
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Maryland Before Ohio State’s Final Road Game of the Regular Season
3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, NOV. 19. The 6-4 Maryland Terrapins got off to their best start under fourth-year full-time head coach Mike Locksley but have struggled as of late and run the risk of losing a third straight game in November as they host the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Kamryn Babb’s Emotional Touchdown, Xavier Johnson’s Playmaking Ability Highlight Ohio State’s Blowout Win over Indiana
There was no shortage of Buckeyes that caught our eye in Ohio State’s blowout win over Indiana. We had to start by talking about Kamryn Babb’s emotional touchdown, a moment that epitomized the brotherhood Ohio State often talks about. But Babb was far from the only Buckeye who impressed us against the Hoosiers, as we were also struck by Xavier Johnson’s playmaking ability, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s latest spectacular catch and Lathan Ransom’s continued elite play among other standouts.
Eleven Warriors
Ethan Barbour Said Ohio State's Level of Detail Was "Incredible" on His Visit to Columbus, Former OSU CB Target Daniel Harris Decommits from Georgia
One of the fastest-rising tight end prospects in the 2025 class was very complimentary of his recent visit to Ohio State during the Buckeyes’ 56-14 victory over Indiana on Saturday. Ethan Barbour, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound four-star Georgia prospect, said his visit to OSU exceeded his expectations. “My visit was...
