Ryan Day Says Miyan Williams' Injury Doesn't Look "Really Long-Term," Expects TreVeyon Henderson, Denzel Burke, Dawand Jones to Return Next Week

There was no shortage of Buckeyes that caught our eye in Ohio State’s blowout win over Indiana. We had to start by talking about Kamryn Babb’s emotional touchdown, a moment that epitomized the brotherhood Ohio State often talks about. But Babb was far from the only Buckeye who impressed us against the Hoosiers, as we were also struck by Xavier Johnson’s playmaking ability, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s latest spectacular catch and Lathan Ransom’s continued elite play among other standouts.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO