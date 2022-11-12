Read full article on original website
Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night. Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm. New Hampshire State Police say they received...
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities. Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.
Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard
The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
Maine High Schools Rocked by Bogus Active Shooter Calls, Police Say
Several high schools in Maine erupted in panic early Tuesday in response to separate reports of an active shooter, but state police now say they believe the alarming 911 calls were hoaxes. Law enforcement responded to Sanford High School and Portland High School after the worrying reports were received Tuesday morning. Students at Sanford High School and Regional Technical Center were evacuated from the building and bussed to a nearby auditorium to be reunited with their parents, according to reports. Other parents in the state posted on social media to say they’d heard their children’s school was on lockdown. Portland High School remained on lockdown as officers cleared the building after a 911 call reported an active shooter at the campus, though staff said no shooting was taking place.DPS is aware of multiple active shooter threats made at schools in the state. MSP have been assisting local law enforcement w/ the investigations.At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The MIAC is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.— Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) November 15, 2022 Read it at Sun Journal
Police: 3 girls arrested after officer ‘violently assaulted’ inside Boston MBTA station
BOSTON — Three teenage girls are facing criminal charges after a Transit police officer was “violently assaulted” by a group of youths who were loitering inside a Boston MBTA station on Monday afternoon. An officer on patrol at Forest Hills station just before 4 p.m. encountered about...
Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
Witnesses douse fiery crash on Maine Turnpike
AUBURN, Maine — A Sabattus man was seriously hurt in a fiery crash on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn Monday. State Police say Richard Kammel, 70, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger on the highway when he tried to change lanes at mile 77 and hit the back corner of a tractor-trailer.
'Active shooter' reports at Maine schools were result of hoax, officials confirm
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine were made Tuesday morning, but investigators in that state said they were the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses and lockdowns, including at schools in Sanford, Gardiner and Portland, among others. “The...
Incident at Sanford School in Maine was hoax, York County Emergency Management says
The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School is a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The call came from an untraceable number, reporting there was an active shooter dressed in a black coat and black pants with a gun on the first floor of the high school. The caller told authorities they were locked in a staff room.
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
Serious Head-On Collision Closes East Pond Road in Nobleboro
A head-on collision between two vehicles closed East Pond Road in Nobleboro shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Nobleboro Fire Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Maine State Police are investigating. A utility pole was...
Police stand off leads to ongoing man hunt
SABATTUS (WGME) — Police have spent the weekend searching for an armed and dangerous man. On Friday morning police officials served a search warrant at 573 Sabattus Road in Sabattus with 31-year-old Diego Martinez inside. Martinez escaped during the standoff with police after he burst through the garage door...
Dorchester woman facing firearm charges after traffic stop
BOSTON — A Dorchester woman is facing gun charges after police said they found a loaded 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat in her vehicle during a traffic stop. Angie Garcia, 29, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. At about 9:16 p.m. Saturday,...
It's been more than 30 years since his killing, but the case has yet to be solved
PORTLAND, Maine — Someone knows who killed Scott Sampson, but no one is talking. On the night of Nov. 13, 1990, Portland police responded to 64 Pine St. in the city's West End for a report of a person laid out on the ground. Bystanders thought the person was intoxicated. When first responders arrived at the scene and checked for a pulse, they could not find one.
One Dead, One Injured in Maine Domestic Dispute, Sheriff Says
A Waterboro, Maine, man took his own life after his wife was shot in the shoulder during what police called a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Lakeview Drive and found Elizabeth Rideout with a shoulder injury around 2 p.m.
Woman Wounded, Man Dead Following Weekend Domestic Violence Incident in Maine
A domestic violence situation in Maine over the weekend has ended with a woman sustaining gunshot wounds and a man dead. According to WGME 13, the situation unfolded on Lakeview Driver on Sunday in the small Maine town of Waterboro. WGME is reporting that Sheriff's Deputies from York County, as...
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
Police: Maine man charged after going 137 mph on I-95 in NH
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning. A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway. After initiating a traffic stop,...
