Greenland, NH

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard

The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
NASHUA, NH
Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
PORTLAND, ME
Maine High Schools Rocked by Bogus Active Shooter Calls, Police Say

Several high schools in Maine erupted in panic early Tuesday in response to separate reports of an active shooter, but state police now say they believe the alarming 911 calls were hoaxes. Law enforcement responded to Sanford High School and Portland High School after the worrying reports were received Tuesday morning. Students at Sanford High School and Regional Technical Center were evacuated from the building and bussed to a nearby auditorium to be reunited with their parents, according to reports. Other parents in the state posted on social media to say they’d heard their children’s school was on lockdown. Portland High School remained on lockdown as officers cleared the building after a 911 call reported an active shooter at the campus, though staff said no shooting was taking place.DPS is aware of multiple active shooter threats made at schools in the state. MSP have been assisting local law enforcement w/ the investigations.At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The MIAC is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.— Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) November 15, 2022 Read it at Sun Journal
MAINE STATE
Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
YORK COUNTY, ME
Witnesses douse fiery crash on Maine Turnpike

AUBURN, Maine — A Sabattus man was seriously hurt in a fiery crash on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn Monday. State Police say Richard Kammel, 70, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger on the highway when he tried to change lanes at mile 77 and hit the back corner of a tractor-trailer.
AUBURN, ME
Incident at Sanford School in Maine was hoax, York County Emergency Management says

The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School is a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The call came from an untraceable number, reporting there was an active shooter dressed in a black coat and black pants with a gun on the first floor of the high school. The caller told authorities they were locked in a staff room.
YORK COUNTY, ME
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
BANGOR, ME
Serious Head-On Collision Closes East Pond Road in Nobleboro

A head-on collision between two vehicles closed East Pond Road in Nobleboro shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Nobleboro Fire Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Maine State Police are investigating. A utility pole was...
NOBLEBORO, ME
Police stand off leads to ongoing man hunt

SABATTUS (WGME) — Police have spent the weekend searching for an armed and dangerous man. On Friday morning police officials served a search warrant at 573 Sabattus Road in Sabattus with 31-year-old Diego Martinez inside. Martinez escaped during the standoff with police after he burst through the garage door...
SABATTUS, ME
One Dead, One Injured in Maine Domestic Dispute, Sheriff Says

A Waterboro, Maine, man took his own life after his wife was shot in the shoulder during what police called a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Lakeview Drive and found Elizabeth Rideout with a shoulder injury around 2 p.m.
WATERBORO, ME
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
Police: Maine man charged after going 137 mph on I-95 in NH

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning. A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway. After initiating a traffic stop,...
GREENLAND, NH

