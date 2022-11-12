Read full article on original website
superhits1027.com
Cerro Gordo Supervisors District 3 final unofficial result narrows after recount
MASON CITY — The lead for the unofficial winner of one of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors races narrowed on Monday afternoon after provisional ballots were counted by a special board. Republican Don O’Connor received three more votes in the District 3 race after the count of...
Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found
A missing Iowa man's car was found last week with still no trace of the man himself. The New Hampton Police Department said 30-year-old Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend's house in Elma, Iowa on the evening of Oct. 20. The area is about a 35-40 minute drive to the Iowa/Minnesota border.
kchanews.com
Missing New Hampton Man’s Car Located, but Not Him
North Iowa authorities have located the vehicle of a New Hampton man missing since last month, but his whereabouts remain unknown. The New Hampton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Jonathan Henry Esparza. He was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20th.
KCCI.com
Eldora police chief resigns amid Iowa DCI investigation
ELDORA, Iowa — The former Eldora Police chief, who is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, has resigned. Former chief Anthony Schrad was put on leave Sept. 29. Schrad's last day with the department was a month later on Oct. 30. It is unclear why Schrad...
katyflint.com
Revived, Refreshed, and Fantastic….A Stay at the Red Fox Inn
Who doesn’t love an overnight stay that makes you feel revived, refreshed, and fantastic?! That’s exactly what you get when you plan a stay at the Red Fox Inn in Waverly. While we were hosted during our stay at the Red Fox Inn, all thoughts are 100% authentic and my own. For more details, please see the Disclosure Tab.
KIMT
Former Mitchell County law enforcer pleads guilty to assaulting his fiancee
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer accused of attacking his fiancée is pleading guilty. Brandley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to domestic abuse assault. He was arrested in March after his fiancée went to a northeast Iowa medical facility for treatment of injuries.
Deer hit by car is launched into oncoming vehicle, killing passenger
A deer was struck by a vehicle and launched through the windshield of an oncoming car, fatally striking a passenger in southern Minnesota. According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday on 555th Ave. near 235th St. in rural Austin. Deputies arrived at the crash scene to find a Ford Escape that had a damaged windshield and roof, with a 58-year-old Austin woman injured in the passenger seat.
kchanews.com
Meals On Wheels in Charles City to End Service in December
The Meals on Wheels program in Charles City is coming to an end in about a month. In a statement, Board Chair Dennis Niezwaag says several factors are playing a role in discontinuing the service. He cites that program partner, Apple Valley Assisted Living, could not continue providing meals for the program for various reasons including rising costs.
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Mason City liquor store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A former employee has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Mason City liquor store. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft and is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2023. Barnish was accused of taking the...
KCRG.com
Unverferth Manufacturing announces expansion, job openings at Shell Rock facility
SHELL ROCK, Iowa (KCRG) - Unverferth Manufacturing Co. Inc. has announced that it’s Shell Rock facility has nearly completed a 75,000-square-foot plant expansion. This will mark the facility’s 12th expansion since 1988 and an additional 65 job openings for welders, painters, robotic operators, machine operators, and general assemblers.
