ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Chargers know they have to avoid slow start against hard-charging 49ers

By Jeff Miller
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWeTJ_0j8hj4YC00

For starters, the Chargers of late have been much better finishers.

Four consecutive games have brought double-digit deficits after the opening quarter.

Yet the team has gone 3-1 over that stretch by rebounding from two-score differences against Cleveland, Denver and Atlanta.

“It’s hard to come back in the NFL,” safety Derwin James Jr. said. “If we’re coming back from down two possessions, we gotta be doing something right.”

True, but the Chargers also are doing something wrong in repeatedly putting themselves in positions to have to rally in the first place.

They’ve been outscored 51-3 in their past four first quarters, a trend that more than likely would doom them Sunday night against a San Francisco team that is expected to present a sharp upgrade in opposition.

The 49ers lead the NFL in total defense and feature an offense that includes Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. They also are rested and healthier after having last week off.

Sitting at a modest 4-4, San Francisco has become a popular Super Bowl pick after trading for McCaffrey last month and then throttling the reigning NFL champion Rams on Oct. 30.

The Chargers’ locker room is dotted with former Rams, including defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox and linebacker Troy Reeder, each of whom previously knew the 49ers as NFC West rivals.

Joseph-Day said he and Fox recently shared with teammates “how fast and how physical it’s going to be. Troy was saying, ‘You can’t be caught with your cleats not in the ground. They’ll punch you in the mouth.’ ”

San Francisco figures to come out swinging against the Chargers, who have to discover a way to avoid another slow start.

Only twice this season have they entered the second quarter with a lead: 3-0 versus Kansas City in Week 2 and 7-0 at Houston in Week 4.

That game against the Texans — on Oct. 2 — was the last time the Chargers were ahead at any point of an opening quarter.

In attempting to find a kick-start, coach Brandon Staley explained that he altered practices this week. He structured the sessions so that the Chargers got into team periods sooner.

“I want to make sure that our players know that we’re going to make that a point of emphasis,” Staley said. “Hopefully, we can start faster. … I think our guys know that, ‘Hey, we made it tough on ourselves and why did that happen?’

“It comes down to the execution early on in the game and being aggressive, being aggressive and bringing that mindset. … We’re going to be practicing on it. We’re going to be working on it. Hopefully, it will translate.”

The sluggish starts have been comprehensive, the Chargers lagging on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Here’s what their eight first-quarter possessions have yielded over the last four games: one field goal, three punts, two failed fourth downs and two turnovers.

Here’s what their opponent’s 11 first-quarter possessions have yielded: six touchdowns, three field goals, one punt and one interception.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said there’s no “magic formula” to solving the Chargers’ early struggles. Linebacker Drue Tranquill noted that there isn’t a common thread, saying that it has been something different each week.

Lombardi suggested the problem could simply defy explanation.

“One of my favorite books is ‘Fooled by Randomness,’ ” he said. Football is "17 games. It’s different than baseball where there are 400 at-bats or however many. Sometimes, the coin comes up heads four times in a row.”

The pregame toss Sunday will prove interesting, a quicker start for the Chargers dependent on either Justin Herbert moving the ball or the defense stopping Jimmy Garoppolo from doing the same.

Staley said things haven’t reached a point where he’d consider receiving the opening kickoff as opposed to deferring — the more traditional decision — if the Chargers were to win the toss.

Whether on offense or defense first, Staley’s team will be on national display, the Chargers set to play a second consecutive Sunday night game.

“I don’t think the lights or the cameras add anything,” Joseph-Day said. “Playing this game, you [always] want to put your best product out on the field. It just happens to be in prime time. It’s cool and it’s a blessing. People are going to be able to watch our team, watch who the Chargers are.”

And, of particular significance, watch how the Chargers start.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers' defense steps up in win vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — After a rough start on both sides of the ball, the 49ers got rolling in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers completed the sweep of their three games against teams stationed in Southern California with a 22-16 victory over the Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders frustrated with TE Darren Waller?

Darren Waller emerged after four seasons off the NFL radar to become the Raiders’ centerpiece pass catcher, taking over after the franchise’s Antonio Brown– and Tyrell Williams-dependent plan failed. Waller has since signed two Raiders extensions. This season, however, has not featured much production or availability from the former comeback story.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in important win over Chargers

SANTA CLARA — For a team with an abundance of offensive playmakers, the 49ers are not exactly showing their potency. But they played just well enough to pull out in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. “I was proud of...
Yardbarker

Key stats from the 49ers' 22-16 Week 10 win vs. the Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-4 on the season after a 22-16 Week 10 win against to the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win…. The...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers

Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck) Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against...
Daily Mail

'Potentially historic' lake-effect snowfall is expected to impact Bills-Browns game in Orchard Park, where multiple feet of precipitation could rival Buffalo's famed 2017 'Snow Bowl'

Winter is coming for the NFL, and, as usual, it's Buffalo Bills fans who will face the brunt of it. Multiple feet of snow are expected this week in Western New York, where the Bills will host the Cleveland Browns in a Sunday matinee. Stretches of heavy lake-effect snow will be falling between Thursday and Sunday, according to Weather.com meteorologists, meaning the Highmark Stadium turf will likely be impacted.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Chargers expect Otito Ogbonnia to miss rest of season with quad injury

Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia was carted off during Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers, and it appears that his season has come to an end. The Chargers expect Ogbonnia to miss the rest of the season with a quad injury, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Chargers...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers injury update: Kyle Shanahan has nothing to report after win vs. Chargers

The 49ers got two wins Sunday night. First, they beat the Chargers 22-16 to move to 5-4 on the season. Second, they left the bout with no injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan in his post-game press conference told reporters there were no injury problems during the game. Rookie WR Danny Gray rolled his ankle before the game, but outside of that there weren’t any issues for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals odds and lines

In Week 11, the NFL brings us a prime-time international game as the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) and Arizona Cardinals (4-6) face each other for the first time this season Monday night. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City (ESPN). Below, we look at 49ers vs. Cardinals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
463K+
Followers
74K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy