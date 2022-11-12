Woman Wakes Up Alone After Falling Asleep In Doctor's Office

Photo: Getty Images

An Alabama woman was shocked after she woke up inside her doctor's office to find that she was all alone. Diane King said in a video on Facebook that she went to an American Family Care facility for a 4 p.m appointment.

After waiting two hours, King was taken back to an exam room , where one of the nurses conducted a few tests and then left the room. While King was waiting for the test results to come back, she fell asleep.

She woke up just before 7 p.m. and noticed that nobody was there . She then went live on Facebook and started walking around the empty office, trying to find somebody. All of the lights were on, and the doors were unlocked.

"It was deafening quiet," the 46-year-old nurse told AL.com . "It was the weirdest thing."

King said she spoke with the manager at the clinic, who profusely apologized for what happened.

"She said they were looking into it and take it very seriously," King said. "She apologized and said that's not the American Family Care way."

King said she was told that the tests all came back negative and that they had already called in her prescriptions.

American Family Care has not commented on the incident.

You can watch the video of King wandering around the office below.