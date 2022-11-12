ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Dems want answers from Musk’s Twitter

By Rebecca Kern
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ht9pS_0j8hj2mk00
“Musk said he would work to protect users, but we have seen quite the opposite,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.). | Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

Elon Musk’s tumultuous first two weeks running Twitter have won him some new foes among Washington’s Democrats — and they want answers about what he’s doing to safeguard data and privacy on the platform.

“Musk said he would work to protect users, but we have seen quite the opposite,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), who chairs the House Energy and Commerce panel on consumer protection.

The company has been plunged into turmoil since the tech billionaire took over — he’s gutted the company’s workforce , lost his top trust and security executives, scared away advertisers and drawn the close scrutiny of federal regulators. And the chaotic rollout of a new subscription service — that offered verification badges for a fee — spawned a wave of fake accounts impersonating big companies, celebrities and politicians (the service is now paused).

Noting that the company is already under a 2011 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission for previous security and privacy violations, Schakowksky said that “Musk should be held personally liable because he purchased Twitter, took it private, and made the conscious decision to violate the 2011 consent decree in which Twitter pledged, unequivocally, to protect consumer data.”



Earlier this week, a Twitter attorney said that Musk’s breakneck pace for setting up new systems, including the new subscription service, would lead to “major incidents ." The FTC responded with a highly unusual warning that they are watching the company with “deep concern.”

Musk’s lawyer reportedly tried to quell concerns from Twitter employees after the FTC’s warning.

"Twitter is already on privacy probation,” said Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who’s demanding answers from Musk about the wave of fake “verified” accounts — including one impersonating Markey himself.

“Every day at that company brings increasing chaos that threatens users’ wellbeing,” Markey added. “The FTC has an obligation to make sure Twitter and its leadership are abiding by their responsibilities under the law and agreements with regulators."

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. The vast majority of the company’s communications staff were laid off just over a week ago.

It’s not just data privacy that’s drawing Democratic scrutiny. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wants a powerful government council to investigate Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the Twitter deal. And President Joe Biden said the platform “spews lies ,” adding a few days later that he too would like to see Musk’s foreign ties investigated .

Musk likely did himself no favors on the left when he endorsed Republicans the day before the midterm elections, arguing that a divided government is what’s best for the country. It was an unusual move for a tech mogul, given that his fellow billionaires tend to avoid stepping so directly into partisan politics.

And Musk tweeted out a false story about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’ s husband just days after he took over the platform, stoking fears among advertisers and users that his promise of a more free and open dialogue on the platform would instead usher in a new era of misinformation and malicious content.

Musk also said recently that “it’s true that I’ve been under unfair & misleading attack for some time by leading Democrats,” and he’s exchanged Twitter barbs with leading Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who has over 13 million followers on the platform. Musk himself has over 110 million followers.

It’s the kind of behavior that will likely only increase friction with Democrats in the coming months.

Comments / 171

Liberal Fact Checker
3d ago

"President Joe Biden said the platform “spews lies ,” adding a few days later that he too would like to see Musk’s foreign ties investigated" And I would like to see Biden's foreign ties investigated.....

Reply(9)
86
Anna
3d ago

Typical Democrats coming after anyone that isn’t on their page ! Musk bought Twitter it doesn’t belong to Democrats. Why haven’t they gone nuts when the previous owner owned it? Republicans had no freedom of speech and were ousted

Reply(11)
49
LongSummerDays
3d ago

Democrats are just targeting private citizens now for their tax extortion and just for publicly disagreeing with their democrat socialist policies. Dems will just continue on down to us once they decimate the billionaires in order to keep supporting their generational welfare and socialist corruption.

Reply(18)
64
Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates

Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
POLITICO

The bad omen before Trump’s ‘special announcement’

DRAIN THE LAKE — As one after another of Donald Trump’s favored candidates either lost or under-performed traditionalist Republicans in last week’s election, Trump world held out hope the former president might find some redemption in the West. Had Kari Lake won in Arizona, she would have...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Right-Wingers Are Already Turning on Elon Musk

Just six days into Elon Musk’s reign over Twitter, prominent conservative pundits and commentators who lauded his acquisition of the platform as an opportunity to reshape it in their own image have started to turn on the Tesla billionaire. On Friday, Musk announced that content moderation decisions would be...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
279K+
Followers
16K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy