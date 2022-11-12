Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
49ers Cut Former Packers Quarterback On Tuesday
Kurt Benkert, the journeyman NFL quarterback who has gained a following as an e-sports player, will be looking for a new team. Benkert tweeted Tuesday that he's been released by the San Francisco 49ers. Benkert had been a member of the 49ers' practice squad this season. He previously spent ...
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers' defense steps up in win vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — After a rough start on both sides of the ball, the 49ers got rolling in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers completed the sweep of their three games against teams stationed in Southern California with a 22-16 victory over the Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in important win over Chargers
SANTA CLARA — For a team with an abundance of offensive playmakers, the 49ers are not exactly showing their potency. But they played just well enough to pull out in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. “I was proud of...
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan: No 49ers injuries vs. Chargers but Danny Gray suffered pre-game injury
The good news is that, for the second game in a row, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't have any in-game injuries to report during his post-game press conference. Defensive end Charles Omenihu and safety Tashaun Gipson briefly left the game in the third quarter but returned. The...
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G shares halftime message to 49ers in win over Chargers
The 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. LA built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers finally found the end zone, and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
Jets insider Greg Buttle grades the team’s performance
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle grades Gang Green on their first half of the NFL season. As the team’s former linebacker, he’s a tough grader! Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
NEWS10 ABC
Jets insider Greg Buttle talks season opener on NY Blitz
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Moose grills Greg Buttle about the Jets season opener. Can they contain the Baltimore Ravens in the opening weekend? What will the team look like with Joe Flacco at the helm? When will we see Zach Wilson? Is this the year Zack takes over the helm of the Jets and […]
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10 top plays: Chargers lead 49ers; Packers edge Cowboys
Week 10 of the NFL featured the top candidate thus far for game of the year, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings executed an improbable comeback to top Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Kicking things off Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their resurgence abroad by stifling...
Top Twitter reactions from Chargers' loss to 49ers
The Chargers kept it close against the 49ers on Sunday night, but the injury-riddled team could not prevail. Here’s how the internet reacted to Week 10 showdown:
Jets QB Zach Wilson ‘is the right guy’: Greg Buttle
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle doubled down on his support for quarterback Zach Wilson after his performance against the Patriots last weekend. Watch the video player to find out why and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Yardbarker
Key stats from the 49ers' 22-16 Week 10 win vs. the Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-4 on the season after a 22-16 Week 10 win against to the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win…. The...
How are the Giants doing halfway through the season?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider David Tyree joined the Moose to evaluate Big Blue’s performance for the first half of the NFL season. He’s a tough grader; watch the video player to find out why and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Can the Giants keep their winning record?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — David Tyree joins The Moose on NY Blitz to share his thoughts on what Big Blue needs to do to stay undefeated as they prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Watch now in the video player.
Deadspin
Does anyone know who the frontrunner for NFL Comeback Player of the Year is?
The NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award is one of the most head-scratching awards in all of professional sports. Nobody really knows what it entails. Just look at the most recent award winners. All of them had wildly different paths to the honor. In 2021, it went to...
NBC Sports
Chargers expect Otito Ogbonnia to miss rest of season with quad injury
Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia was carted off during Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers, and it appears that his season has come to an end. The Chargers expect Ogbonnia to miss the rest of the season with a quad injury, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Chargers...
49ers 22, Chargers 16: Grades
A win is a win, and the 49ers need to stop playing down to their opponents.
Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss
SANTA CLARA – After falling to double-digit point deficits in their previous four games, the Chargers entered Week 10 making it an emphasis to start fast. In receiving the ball first, the Chargers opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with DeAndre Carter hauling in a 32-yard touchdown grab. It was the first time since Week 4 they've scored first in a game.
Warriors-Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Prop
Phoenix beat Golden State by 29 less than a month ago, but the Warriors are 1-point road favorites Wednesday night.
