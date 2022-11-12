ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwSJy_0j8hidGt00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oj4d7_0j8hidGt00

Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains.

High Point police SUV stolen while being repaired found in Winston-Salem, 3 stolen Dodge Chargers still at-large, police say

The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their cause of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in High Point on Bridges Drive; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection to a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. Around 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were both […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

1 rescued from vehicle in Winston-Salem after being trapped during crash under Salem Parkway bridge, firefighters say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was rescued on Tuesday after being trapped in a vehicle in Winston-Salem during a crash under the Salem Parkway bridge, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. After firefighters freed the person around 8 p.m., they were taken to the hospital. FOX8 is told that overall, three people were injured. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Road closed after crash with injuries in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A street in Greensboro is closed following a crash with injuries Tuesday night, according to police. Officer said the 2900 block of Patterson Street is closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to South Holden Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Police recover vehicles stolen from High Point dealership

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Once the Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep lot in Highpoint was searched, employees realized four vehicles were taken including an unmarked police SUV. In High Point, ten vehicles have been taken off lots this year. In the latest crime, we know a juvenile was involved, more arrests are expected and technology […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

2 plead guilty to robbery, shooting in Greensboro on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Asheboro men pleaded guilty to robbery and gun charges on Monday, according to a United States Department of Justice news release. Deante Tre’Devaughn, 26, also known as “Cheek,” and Amir Joseph Marshall, 21, pleaded guilty in connection to a robbery and shooting at a business in Greensboro on Randleman Road. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 injured in shooting at North Carolina, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were hurt during a shooting at a home in Salisbury early Sunday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Messner Street around 1:48 a.m. where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The […]
SALISBURY, NC
abc45.com

Three Juveniles, One Adult Arrested for High Point Drive-By Shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have arrested four suspects believed to be connected to a Halloween drive-by shooting that left two juveniles injured on Bridges Drive. Both victims are known to be in stable condition, as three of the four perpetrators are also juvenile. The one adult is 19-year-old Demont L. Williams Jr., who was arrested on November 8.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Greensboro, police searching for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon. At around 5:04 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Super-S-Mart on 2612 East Bessemer Street in response to a reported robbery of a business. Investigators say that a man armed with a handgun entered […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigating cause of house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened in the 4400 block of South Main Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday. Crews were gathered on scene to put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. This content is imported from Twitter....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
80K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy