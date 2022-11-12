Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains.

The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their cause of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story.

