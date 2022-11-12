Lanes reopened on I-90 E after car, fire truck crash

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All lanes are back open on I-90 East at Chester Avenue following a crash Saturday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported.

It appears at least a car and a fire truck were involved in the crash, and emergency responders were on the scene around 3:45 p.m.

WJW photo

WJW photo

Travelers were urged to avoid the area due to traffic backup on the freeway just before Dead Man’s Curve.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

