DALLAS (AP) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames during a Dallas air show, leaving six people dead, officials said. National transportation officials were investigating the cause of Saturday's collision between a World War II-era bomber plane and a fighter jet. The crash came three years after the crash of a bomber in Connecticut that killed seven, and amid ongoing concern about the safety of air shows involving older warplanes. The company that owned the planes flying in the Wings Over Dallas show has had other crashes in its more than 60-year history.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO