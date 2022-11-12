Read full article on original website
Ty Gibbs To Compete in NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
Ty Gibbs will compete full time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the No. 54 Toyota Camry TRD. Gibbs won the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity title with seven wins and 23 top-10 finishes. In just 51 career Xfinity starts, he’s won 11 races (21 percent), scored 33 top-10 finishes (64 percent) and led 1,234 laps. He also won the 2021 ARCA Menard Series championship.
Stewart-Haas Racing Promotes Ryan Preece to NASCAR Cup Series
Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has promoted Ryan Preece from his reserve driver role with the organization to the NASCAR Cup Series where the 32-year-old racer from Berlin, Connecticut, will drive the team’s No. 41 Ford Mustang beginning in 2023. Preece has spent 2022 performing simulator work that has benefitted the...
Toyota Dirt Driver Spotlight: Justin Grant
After moving to Indianapolis as a teenager with hopes of just getting a chance to work with race cars, Justin Grant now finds himself heading into the seven-race NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series West Coast Swing looking to become just the eighth driver in history to win the USAC Triple Crown with championships in the USAC Midgets, Sprint Cars (2022) and Silver Crown (2020). Grant won three races in last year’s swing, and he enters the final seven races second in points to Buddy Kofoid. We go in-depth with Justin Grant below.
