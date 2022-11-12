ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Akron event teaches dads how to do their children's hair

AKRON, Ohio — Under the instruction of a hair care professional, Aamir Spaulding was one of several fathers who learned how to braid their daughter’s hair at a special class hosted at Hair Geek Studio on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. “Pull it tight?” Spaulding asked the hair stylist....
weeklyvillager.com

Winners Announced For Halloween Decorating Contest

VP Realty is thrilled that our third annual Halloween Decorating Contest and Trail was a huge success! We had 43 houses and businesses on the trail. Thank you to the participating houses, businesses, and voters who help make this trail possible and look spook-tacular! We had fun checking out all of the locations, and so did others who took the trail. We know it is a lot of work and we love seeing all the intricate details and creativity that went into each display.
kentwired.com

Rocco’s Cupcake Cafe to open in Downtown Kent 2023

Rocco’s Cupcake Cafe is coming to downtown Kent. Originally an online e-commerce business, owner Michela Rocco is opening up a storefront in early 2023. Rocco’s is just one of several small businesses coming to Kent in the coming months, a new plant store opened a few weeks ago and plans are in place for a cake pop bakery as well. But it’s not all sugar and spice; Michela wants Rocco’s Cupcake Cafe to be more than just a bakery. Rocco wants the cafe to be a place where Kent State students and Kent residents can relax, host meetings and of course enjoy baked goods. While opening her brick-and-mortar is exciting there is something more unexpected Michaela is excited for. As a Phi Mu alum, Rocco wants to become involved with sororities and fraternities on campus to help with philanthropy. Rocco was a special education teacher until one day, she decided she needed a career change and now she’s inspiring others. TV2’s Olivia Sharp reports.
theccmonline.com

John’s Bakery and Café opens in former Classic ’57 building

John’s Bakery and Café is open and continues to provide the same services as the previous Classic ’57, but with the promise of future additions. John Myers returned to his hometown of Minerva after 35 years and multiple successful businesses in San Antonio, Texas, with the intention of retiring. In the past Myers had a restaurant in Hanoverton and in Texas he ran an event center for catering and various events, a bar and grill, a coffee shop, and commercial parking lot. He started a successful First Friday event as well.
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown of Youngstown, Ohio was inspired to run for office because he wanted to make a difference in his community. After losing his first race, his community urged him to run again, and now he's been mayor for two terms. Brown claims that Youngstown invented grit. His...
spectrumnews1.com

Eviction numbers on the rise in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron see’s around 300 evictions each month. This is an issue that Steven McGarrity, the executive director of Community Legal Aid in Akron, called a crisis. “Housing is everything," he said. "Without a home you don’t have a school to go to,...
abandonedway.com

History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium

Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
25newsnow.com

German Shepherd rescued from cistern under a Canton home

CANTON (25 News Now) - A German Shepherd is doing fine after Canton fire crews pulled him out of a cistern under a Canton home. The Canton Fire Department was called about 9 p.m. Monday to the city’s northwest side where the dog somehow got into the cistern some 20 feet into the ground.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
