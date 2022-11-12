Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
Akron's Holiday Tree Festival returns to in-person splendor
The pandemic grinch forced an Akron favorite to go virtual the past two years, but the Holiday Tree Festival has returned with in-person festivities at the John S. Knight Center.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron event teaches dads how to do their children's hair
AKRON, Ohio — Under the instruction of a hair care professional, Aamir Spaulding was one of several fathers who learned how to braid their daughter’s hair at a special class hosted at Hair Geek Studio on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. “Pull it tight?” Spaulding asked the hair stylist....
Akron to renovate 1 of 2 outdoor pools
It may be the middle of November, but the City of Akron is already looking forward to the summer of 2023.
weeklyvillager.com
Winners Announced For Halloween Decorating Contest
VP Realty is thrilled that our third annual Halloween Decorating Contest and Trail was a huge success! We had 43 houses and businesses on the trail. Thank you to the participating houses, businesses, and voters who help make this trail possible and look spook-tacular! We had fun checking out all of the locations, and so did others who took the trail. We know it is a lot of work and we love seeing all the intricate details and creativity that went into each display.
kentwired.com
Rocco’s Cupcake Cafe to open in Downtown Kent 2023
Rocco’s Cupcake Cafe is coming to downtown Kent. Originally an online e-commerce business, owner Michela Rocco is opening up a storefront in early 2023. Rocco’s is just one of several small businesses coming to Kent in the coming months, a new plant store opened a few weeks ago and plans are in place for a cake pop bakery as well. But it’s not all sugar and spice; Michela wants Rocco’s Cupcake Cafe to be more than just a bakery. Rocco wants the cafe to be a place where Kent State students and Kent residents can relax, host meetings and of course enjoy baked goods. While opening her brick-and-mortar is exciting there is something more unexpected Michaela is excited for. As a Phi Mu alum, Rocco wants to become involved with sororities and fraternities on campus to help with philanthropy. Rocco was a special education teacher until one day, she decided she needed a career change and now she’s inspiring others. TV2’s Olivia Sharp reports.
theccmonline.com
John’s Bakery and Café opens in former Classic ’57 building
John’s Bakery and Café is open and continues to provide the same services as the previous Classic ’57, but with the promise of future additions. John Myers returned to his hometown of Minerva after 35 years and multiple successful businesses in San Antonio, Texas, with the intention of retiring. In the past Myers had a restaurant in Hanoverton and in Texas he ran an event center for catering and various events, a bar and grill, a coffee shop, and commercial parking lot. He started a successful First Friday event as well.
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown of Youngstown, Ohio was inspired to run for office because he wanted to make a difference in his community. After losing his first race, his community urged him to run again, and now he's been mayor for two terms. Brown claims that Youngstown invented grit. His...
spectrumnews1.com
Eviction numbers on the rise in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron see’s around 300 evictions each month. This is an issue that Steven McGarrity, the executive director of Community Legal Aid in Akron, called a crisis. “Housing is everything," he said. "Without a home you don’t have a school to go to,...
Local doctor says kids’ illness is showing up early
Health care experts around Ohio say children's hospitals around the state are busier than usual for this time of the year.
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium
Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
‘The perfect location:’ Christmas movie filmed in Northeast Ohio gets red-carpet premier
On Friday, people got the chance to meet the cast and crew of a movie -- and watch the movie itself -- that was shot in the city.
ideastream.org
Akron residents voice environmental concerns over proposed new development at White Pond Drive
Akron residents are speaking out against a proposed new development that they say could harm the environment. In September, city council unanimously approved a permit for a mixed-use residential and retail development called White Pond Reserve to be built on green space on the city’s west side. But at...
25newsnow.com
German Shepherd rescued from cistern under a Canton home
CANTON (25 News Now) - A German Shepherd is doing fine after Canton fire crews pulled him out of a cistern under a Canton home. The Canton Fire Department was called about 9 p.m. Monday to the city’s northwest side where the dog somehow got into the cistern some 20 feet into the ground.
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Akron?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Akron?
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
Kent State University professor denied promotion because of gender identity, lawsuit claims
AKRON, Ohio -- Kent State University unlawfully rescinded a promotion to a qualified professor because of their gender identity, according to a federal discrimination lawsuit filed Monday in Akron. GPat Patterson, an assistant professor with Kent State’s English Department, accused the university of engaging in “sabotage” by reneging on a...
Cleveland Clinic to soon bill for MyChart messages
"As the use of virtual healthcare services continues to expand, we have seen an increase in our patients choosing MyChart messaging to communicate with their providers," a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 8.
Comments / 0