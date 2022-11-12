Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Laredo's city manager search continues
The City of Laredo’s search for a permanent city manager is expected to eclipse one year according to a recently released timeline as Strategic Government Resources will present finalists to City Council in either late January or early February 2023. The permanent city manger position has been vacant since...
sheltonherald.com
Three local business leaders honored at Boots ‘n Bling Gala
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One individual and two companies, all with a long history in business and in the city, were awarded by Laredo Economic Development Corporation during the Boots ‘n Bling Gala event on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Dennis Nixon, Richer...
sheltonherald.com
Photos: Laredo businesses recognized at Boots N' Bling Gala
A group of Laredo businesses were recognized at the Laredo Economic Develop Corporation's annual Boots N' Bling gala. The Economic Development Industry Awards, or EDIs, are awarded every year by the LEDC in order to recognize local business icons that have heavily contributed to the economic well-being of Laredo and the Webb County region.
sheltonherald.com
City addressing spike in overdose deaths
With the City of Laredo seeing a significant spike in opioid and other drug-involved overdose deaths, the planned opening of a detox facility in 2023 is expected to help as one of many steps in addressing the issue. Laredo has reported 33 overdose deaths in 2022 already representing a 75%...
sheltonherald.com
At 15, 'Laredo's Slime Queen' opens Slimerella Slime Shop
While some 15 year olds think about their quinceneras or their sweet sixteens, one local teen has opened up her own store. Azul Garibi, "Laredo's Slime Queen" and CEO of Slimerella and the pop-up shop business Young Bosses Laredo, officially opened The Slimerella Slime Shop on Oct. 24. It is located at 2402 Bob Bullock Loop Ste 5 and is open daily from 2-8 p.m.
sheltonherald.com
Dog reunited with Laredo owners nearly 10 years later
After losing their pet, one local family has finally found their loved one close to a decade later. Following nine and a half years of being without their dog, a family received a call by a local veterinary clinic that shared the surprising news that their dog had been found. A Good Samaritan saw the animal and took her to the vet’s office to see if it had a rightful owner.
Comments / 0