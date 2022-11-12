ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
secretseattle.co

7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)

As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of holiday markets coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Shared Spaces Foundation, the Heron’s Nest Focus on Duwamish River Environmental and Landback Projects

In October 2022, the City of Seattle granted $244,000 to seven Duwamish River community projects on as part of the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund (DROF). Since 2014, the program has funded organizations to improve the quality of life and sustainability of the neighborhood. The Duwamish River was listed as one of the country’s most toxic hazardous waste sites in 2001; the Lower Duwamish Waterway (LDW) Superfund site is a 5.5-mile long polluted area from South Park to Georgetown and requires a long-term response due to toxic chemicals polluting the river from years of industrialization.
SEATTLE, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

Bravo! 17 Must-See Holiday Shows for Families

Take a break from the holiday rush when you sit down to one of these magical shows in Seattle that were made for families. The winter holiday season is always a busy time for families. Between school events and days off, parties with friends and family, and experiencing all the city has to offer during the season, it’s a wonder there’s time left to do anything else. There’s one surefire way to slow the pace and take a much-needed break with the fam—head out to see one of our favorite shows in Seattle that will put you in the holiday spirit. From classic Christmas productions like The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol to new shows you’ve never seen and those you can’t wait to see, these Seattle shows have a little something for everyone. So, get out your calendars and starting checking dates, because these productions are here to spread holiday cheer.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Myth Busting: Five Misconceptions About Homelessness We Need to Retire

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home

Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
WOODINVILLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
The Associated Press

Seattle-Area Remlinger Farms and Ben Franklin Offer Gift, Craft and Party Boxes for the First Time Through SmallTownLivingMarket.Com Beginning Today

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Small Town Living™ announced today that the company is launching its e-commerce site Small Town Living Market ( www.smalltownlivingmarket.com ) and will begin taking orders for Small Town Living Crafts Boxes ™ in partnership with Ben Franklin Crafts and Frames of Redmond, Washington ( www.craftsandframes.com ) and Remlinger Red Gift Boxes ™ with Remlinger Farms of Carnation, Washington ( www.remlingerfarms.com ). The announcement marks the first time the two popular Washington state businesses will market their products through gift boxes and the Small Town Living Market e-commerce site. This press release features multimedia. View the...
CARNATION, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing

Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The secret history of nukes in WA

Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Salmon are back

Edmonds-Woodway High School student Anna Berge took this underwater picture of a coho salmon in Shell Creek during weekend salmon surveys with the Edmonds Stream Team. “There appear to be fewer salmon returning to Shell Creek this year, but the public can see numerous spawning salmon (both coho and chum) in Carkeek Park in north Seattle, Project Leader Joe Scordino said.
EDMONDS, WA
KUOW

In Burien, an unusual affordable housing experiment gains steam

Buying a home is out of reach for most low-income families in the ultra-expensive greater Seattle metro area. The city of Burien is trying to change that. It's experimenting with tiny cottages, with up to two bedrooms, that families earning less than $50,000 per year can buy. Denise Henrikson stands...
BURIEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
WOODINVILLE, WA
cougarchronicle.org

Kitsap County “Holiday Gift and Food Fair” Returns

The month of November is full of anticipation for the coming holiday season. Festivities and events surrounding winter holidays begin to take place. One upcoming themed event is the Kitsap County Holiday Gift and Food Fair. Every year, the Holiday Gift and Food Fair gives hundreds of local Kitsap crafters...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA

