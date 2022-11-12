Read full article on original website
secretseattle.co
7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)
As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of holiday markets coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
southseattleemerald.com
Shared Spaces Foundation, the Heron’s Nest Focus on Duwamish River Environmental and Landback Projects
In October 2022, the City of Seattle granted $244,000 to seven Duwamish River community projects on as part of the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund (DROF). Since 2014, the program has funded organizations to improve the quality of life and sustainability of the neighborhood. The Duwamish River was listed as one of the country’s most toxic hazardous waste sites in 2001; the Lower Duwamish Waterway (LDW) Superfund site is a 5.5-mile long polluted area from South Park to Georgetown and requires a long-term response due to toxic chemicals polluting the river from years of industrialization.
Bravo! 17 Must-See Holiday Shows for Families
Take a break from the holiday rush when you sit down to one of these magical shows in Seattle that were made for families. The winter holiday season is always a busy time for families. Between school events and days off, parties with friends and family, and experiencing all the city has to offer during the season, it’s a wonder there’s time left to do anything else. There’s one surefire way to slow the pace and take a much-needed break with the fam—head out to see one of our favorite shows in Seattle that will put you in the holiday spirit. From classic Christmas productions like The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol to new shows you’ve never seen and those you can’t wait to see, these Seattle shows have a little something for everyone. So, get out your calendars and starting checking dates, because these productions are here to spread holiday cheer.
southseattleemerald.com
Myth Busting: Five Misconceptions About Homelessness We Need to Retire
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country.
425magazine.com
A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home
Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the best Italian restaurant in the Emerald City.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
Seattle-Area Remlinger Farms and Ben Franklin Offer Gift, Craft and Party Boxes for the First Time Through SmallTownLivingMarket.Com Beginning Today
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Small Town Living™ announced today that the company is launching its e-commerce site Small Town Living Market ( www.smalltownlivingmarket.com ) and will begin taking orders for Small Town Living Crafts Boxes ™ in partnership with Ben Franklin Crafts and Frames of Redmond, Washington ( www.craftsandframes.com ) and Remlinger Red Gift Boxes ™ with Remlinger Farms of Carnation, Washington ( www.remlingerfarms.com ). The announcement marks the first time the two popular Washington state businesses will market their products through gift boxes and the Small Town Living Market e-commerce site. This press release features multimedia. View the...
capitolhillseattle.com
While SDOT waits for funding, somebody painted a guerilla crosswalk at E Olive Way and Harvard
When it comes to moral quandaries in journalism, reporting on guerilla crosswalk installations is up there with secret all-ages music clubs, unauthorized skate ramps, and unofficial dog parks. But you have to figure the Seattle Department of Transportation would catch wind of a guerilla crosswalk on E Olive Way sooner...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing
Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
After a low appraisal, Black Seattle family 'whitewashes' home, gets higher price
SEATTLE — In Seattle and around the country, the color of someone's skin can impact the value of their home. In the Clark home, kitchen conversations sizzle in life lessons. “Generational wealth is money, houses, or things you pass down,” said Jaxton Clark, 10, while helping his father prepare breakfast in their Columbia City home.
KUOW
The secret history of nukes in WA
Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Salmon are back
Edmonds-Woodway High School student Anna Berge took this underwater picture of a coho salmon in Shell Creek during weekend salmon surveys with the Edmonds Stream Team. “There appear to be fewer salmon returning to Shell Creek this year, but the public can see numerous spawning salmon (both coho and chum) in Carkeek Park in north Seattle, Project Leader Joe Scordino said.
KUOW
In Burien, an unusual affordable housing experiment gains steam
Buying a home is out of reach for most low-income families in the ultra-expensive greater Seattle metro area. The city of Burien is trying to change that. It's experimenting with tiny cottages, with up to two bedrooms, that families earning less than $50,000 per year can buy. Denise Henrikson stands...
Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Washington
For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle councilmember defends gang graffiti as ‘unsolicited creative expression’
Seattle councilmember Teresa Mosqueda thinks gang graffiti and Antifa tagging is “unsolicited creative expression” and art. She thinks cleaning it up is just a handout to “for-profit graffiti removal businesses.”. The city of Seattle is inundated with graffiti, much coming from local gang members and Antifa thugs....
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill Knitters of Doom to again decorate Cal Anderson with gifts of scarves, hats, and socks
A Capitol Hill knitting group is growing a new neighborhood tradition “decorating” the hedges near 11th and Denny in Cal Anderson Park with scarves, hats, socks, and other items to keep people warm. The Capitol Hill Knitters of Doom tell CHS this year’s gifts will be hung with...
cougarchronicle.org
Kitsap County “Holiday Gift and Food Fair” Returns
The month of November is full of anticipation for the coming holiday season. Festivities and events surrounding winter holidays begin to take place. One upcoming themed event is the Kitsap County Holiday Gift and Food Fair. Every year, the Holiday Gift and Food Fair gives hundreds of local Kitsap crafters...
